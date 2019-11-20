Campco launches ‘Spice Toffee’ with pepper, ginger as ingredients

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has released a toffee with black pepper powder and ginger extracts as its main ingredients.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Spice Toffee’, Suresh Bhandary, Managing Director of the cooperative, said that Campco’s ‘Spice Toffee’ is prepared from sugar-based syrups infused with natural black pepper powder and ginger extracts.

For the first time, a cooperative has come out with a traditional toffee product in the organised sector. Black pepper and ginger based toffee products are produced in unorganised sector in limited quantities, he said.

In the first phase, the cooperative will be marketing around 12 tonnes of this product across the country. A 3.6 gm ‘Spice Toffee’ costs ₹1 in the retail market, he said.

Research and development activities are going on at Campco’s chocolate factory at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to make this product with jaggery instead of the sugar-based syrups. He hoped that the cooperative will be able to launch the new version of the product in another two months. The jaggery-based ‘Spice Toffee’ will bring more traditional touch to this product, he said.

SR Satishchandra, president of Campco, said that the cooperative is using original pepper powder for preparing ‘Spice Toffee’. Some of those available in the unorganised market use pepper flavour for such a product.

Meanwhile, Campco also released a television commercial with the theme ‘For every first in life’. Explaining this, he said for the first time a farmer dared to think big in 1986 to set up a chocolate factory under the cooperative sector.

The television commercial, which is launched in six languages, is conceptualized by ‘Heavy Digitals’. It showcases Campco chocolates as an accolade for one’s achievement, be it in the arena of sports, love, music, self-discovery.

“Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in the doing. Since its commencement, Campco has been facing turbulent situations but yet comes out strong with self-confidence and has gone on to achieve great heights,” Satishchandra said.