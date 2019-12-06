Cardamom arrivals started declining in auctions

Arrivals in cardamom auctions seem to have entered a declining phase as the quantity on offer at Spices Centre, Bodinayakanur reported a 30 per cent drop compared to previous weeks.

Traders attribute the reasons for drop in arrivals to selling pressure in the wake of higher price realisations, liquidation of stock by growers. Majority of the planters have already sent their commodities to the trade as they fetched good returns in the last fortnight.

The arrival trend is now southwards as is evident in the total quantity offered on Wednesday’s two sessions at 102 tonnes. The auctioneers Mas Enterprises Ltd offered 45 tonnes, while the offer from the second auctioneer Header Systems Pvt Ltd was 57 tonnes.

However, the traders rely more on export enquiries that boosted the sentiments and helped the market to recoup the prices by at least Rs50 per kg from a consistent drop in the last one week. There were also concerns on the availability of quality capsules as it is the fag end of the season, traders said.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom December futures rose 4 per cent or Rs 116.6 when last traded at Rs3032 per kg on Thursday.