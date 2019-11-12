Cardamom auctions see ample arrivals

Cardamom auction market is likely to be steady and strong on Tuesday, as it is witnessing consistent arrivals. This would fetch better price for farmers.

The total quantity on offer was 62 tonnes in the two auctions at Spices Park, Puttady. In the morning trade conducted by SMTC, Kumily, the quantity on offer was 33 tonnes and there were 182 lots. The afternoon trade was conducted by Sugandhagiri and the quantity on offer was 30 tonnes.

According to traders, prices remained steady since Monday as compared to the previous week. Due to lower production, farmers are expecting a better price and they are also ready to sell desperately.

They pointed out that arrivals in the coming days would be directly linked with the prices. If prices were stable and positive, better arrivals can be expected. If the prices started to decline, then there would be a drop in arrivals.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the prices advanced in the Monday’s auction due to steady arrivals. The cardamom December futures gained by 3.97 per cent or Rs 94.50 at Rs 2,472 on Monday.

Low arrivals in pepper market

Arrivals in the pepper market were low at a minimal seven tonnes for the trade on Tuesday.

According to traders, farmers and dealers in the primary market do not want to sell. More arrivals can be expected during the course of the day.