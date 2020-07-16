Agri Business

Cashew Directorate licences hybrid to TN nursery

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 16, 2020 Published on July 16, 2020

The Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) under ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Tamil Nadu-based nursery for the production of one of its hybrid varieties.

The directorate, located in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu-based Annai Velankani Nursery for non-exclusive licensing of production of its cashew hybrid variety — ‘H-130’.

MG Nayak, Director of DCR, said that the cashew hybrid variety has the legal protection under Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001.

He said nurseries with license from ICAR-DCR only are authorised to sell grafts of ‘H-130’ hybrid. Other nurseries producing this hybrid without license are liable for legal action.

He said that some people are selling grafts of ‘H-130’ in some other name. “If this continues, those people will be responsible for repercussions arising out of such an act,” he said.

Any nurseries interested in getting the licence of ‘H-130’ may contact the Director of DCR, he said.

According to DCR, ‘H-130’ is superior in yield with 3 kg per tree in three years of planting. It has a cluster bearing of 10-20 nuts per panicle. Each nut weighs around 12-13 grams on an average. (A nut of a normal variety weighs around 6-8 grams.) This hybrid variety starts flowering early and has a long fruiting duration.

DCR scientists said that the hybrid responds well to pruning and is suitable both for ultra-density planting and normal spaced plantations.

Published on July 16, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rising pepper imports add to Indian growers’ woes