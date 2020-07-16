Cashew Directorate licences hybrid to TN nursery

The Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) under ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Tamil Nadu-based nursery for the production of one of its hybrid varieties.

The directorate, located in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu-based Annai Velankani Nursery for non-exclusive licensing of production of its cashew hybrid variety — ‘H-130’.

MG Nayak, Director of DCR, said that the cashew hybrid variety has the legal protection under Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001.

He said nurseries with license from ICAR-DCR only are authorised to sell grafts of ‘H-130’ hybrid. Other nurseries producing this hybrid without license are liable for legal action.

He said that some people are selling grafts of ‘H-130’ in some other name. “If this continues, those people will be responsible for repercussions arising out of such an act,” he said.

Any nurseries interested in getting the licence of ‘H-130’ may contact the Director of DCR, he said.

According to DCR, ‘H-130’ is superior in yield with 3 kg per tree in three years of planting. It has a cluster bearing of 10-20 nuts per panicle. Each nut weighs around 12-13 grams on an average. (A nut of a normal variety weighs around 6-8 grams.) This hybrid variety starts flowering early and has a long fruiting duration.

DCR scientists said that the hybrid responds well to pruning and is suitable both for ultra-density planting and normal spaced plantations.