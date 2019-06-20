Cashew growers form association

Cashew growers in the country have formed an All-India Cashew Growers’ Association, a national-level platform to highlight their issues, at a meeting at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

A press release said that Nanya Achyuta Moodattaya, a cashew farmer from Dakshina Kannada district, has been unanimously elected as President of the association. Shankaranarayana Bhat Khandige, a cashew farmer from Kasaragod district of Kerala, has been elected as Vice-President of the organisation.

Deviprasad Kallaje from Dakshina Kannada district, Vilas Anantarao Thakur of Maharashtra, and Subhas Rai Kadamajalu from Dakshina Kannada district, have been elected as Secretary, Joint-Secretary and Treasurer of the association, respectively.

Eight members from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have been elected as trustees of the organisation.