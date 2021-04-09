Centre directs fertiliser firms not to hike price of non-urea fertilisers

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Centre on Friday directed fertiliser companies not to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of non-urea fertilisers such as DAP and asked them to sell at old rates.
A direction in this regard was issued to fertiliser companies in a high-level meeting on Thursday in the wake of an increase in domestic retail prices of non-urea soil nutrients in line with the global market.
Retail prices of non-urea fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK are decontrolled and are determined by manufacturers, while the Centre gives them fixed subsidies each year.
"The Government of India had called a high-level meeting and directed fertiliser companies not to increase the price of DAP, MoP and NPK and fertiliser companies agreed with it," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI.
The fertiliser companies have been asked to sell the complex fertilisers at old rates. "Farmers will continue to get DAP, MoP and NPK nutrients at old rates," he said.
The minister separately tweeted that "Giving priority to the interest of the farming community, there won't be any increase in prices of fertilisers".
In view of the sharp rise in global prices of raw materials, domestic fertiliser companies and cooperatives have increased the retail prices of DAP and other complex fertilisers.
For instance, KRIBHCO, MCFL, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Paradeep Phosphates have increased retail prices of DAP to ₹1,700 per bag with effect from April 1.
Similarly, Chambal Fertiliser and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) has hiked DAP rates to ₹1,600 per bag, and Indoram India Pvt Ltd to ₹1,495 per bag from ₹1,200 per bag.
However, fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which has printed a new rate of ₹1,700 per bag on the fresh stock of DAP, on Thursday clarified that it was a tentative cost and not meant for sale to farmers.
IFFCO spokesperson had said the cooperative will sell the old stock of 11.26 lakh tonne of complex fertiliser at an old rate of ₹1,200 per bag.
"I have instructed our marketing team to sell only previously packed material with old rates to farmers. We always take decisions on farmer's first approach," IFFCO CEO and Managing Director U S Awasthi had tweeted.
DAP is a widely used fertiliser by farmers after urea in the country.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...