Cereals Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-42.861010.001900185033.33
Lucknow(UP)30.00-18.92409.001800180022.03
Agra(UP)30.00-14.291344.001880188012.57
Barhaj(UP)23.00-11.54523.0017801780-
Aligarh(UP)20.00-201273.001890188014.55
Fatehabad(UP)15.2021.6407.601720172013.16
Rura(UP)12.50-19.35531.701700170021.00
Samsabad(UP)10.0011.11159.001850185015.63
Mathura(UP)9.002060.501880186025.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00NC30.0016001600-
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025784.401700185014.09
Gazipur(UP)5.0025273.50179017909.82
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)4.6043.7524.6018001800-
Etawah(UP)4.0033.3366.301880189028.77
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33199.401870184012.65
Achnera(UP)3.00NC128.101840185020.26
Saharanpur(UP)3.0050122.00189018805.88
Karvi(UP)2.80-2065.901685166015.41
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.3329.0042503400142.86
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00-33.3387.4015001450-6.25
Lalsot(Raj)1.70-37.04148.301620164024.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.60-11.11180.101800175020.00
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC64.501900190017.28
HybridCumbu
Thirukovilur(TN)100.004900298.502165214946.58
Bangalore(Kar)35.00-5.41225.003500350045.83
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-40535.0022502360-
Vikkiravandi(TN)14.00133.33637.602170217351.11
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC8.0025502600-
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00-88.8927.002165268069.14
Manalurpet(TN)0.70-12.512.002001214970.88
Maize
Harihara(Kar)338.00-60.833796.0018251775-
Haathras(UP)289.0013451472.302125228159.77
Lakhimpur(UP)280.00-6.6736235.0016001550-
Hardoi(UP)260.00308980.0017401750-
Kasganj(UP)210.0040540.0020002000-
Hanagal(Kar)150.00-43.822673.0016671950-
Nawanshahar(Pun)139.7511.121209.9714401400-
Hanagal(Kar)100.00-34.2112544.002000240037.93
Kayamganj(UP)100.00251749.001970198071.30
Jahangirabad(UP)95.0035.71501.0025252550-
Ujhani(UP)80.0033.331121.001850190042.31
Kamlaganj(UP)73.00-6.412875.001950190057.26
Rampurhat(WB)72.005.88813.0014501450-
Nanjangud(Kar)70.00-51.05851.0018001800-
Hardoi(UP)70.00-22.222705.001970196056.35
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.00-23.531610.002000202558.73
Kalipur(WB)64.006.671287.0017501750-
Madhoganj(UP)62.0014.819730.0017601755-
Madhoganj(UP)59.0038.822395.001950198048.85
Pilibhit(UP)50.00-16.675737.5017501755-
Sirsaganj(UP)50.00267.652236.702030202062.40
Nadia(WB)50.0066.671015.0015801580-
Lucknow(UP)47.00-11.321109.001750175029.63
Gondal(UP)43.50-4.43378.501715171537.20
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-11.11615.801680168018.31
Siliguri(WB)38.0018.75409.0021002000-
Boraee(Cht)34.00112.5607.1014501500-
Jayas(UP)34.00-17.072169.3018101800-
Budalur(TN)33.60-15.541501.7619001900-
Holenarsipura(Kar)33.0073.68148.002100198075.00
Bangalore(Kar)32.00-23.81696.002650265051.43
Barabanki(UP)32.001.59134.5017251730-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)31.00-11.43401.501925193035.09
Risia(UP)29.901.7991.2017301790-
Sahiyapur(UP)29.0081.253422.7017551755-
Rura(UP)28.5011.761630.0017701770-
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.674795.0035303540-
Aligarh(UP)25.0025748.502010200064.75
Sultanpur(UP)25.00-37.54585.0016001750-
Mohamadabad(UP)23.0064.291013.001810181075.73
Agra(UP)22.00-4.35650.001990200063.11
Rura(UP)22.00-20321.5017701800-
Udaipura(Raj)21.50-55.94180.402050208041.38
Praswada(MP)21.201.922157.6018001800-
Bangarmau(UP)20.0011.112104.401900190068.89
Puranpur(UP)20.00-201675.5017501750-
Sandi(UP)20.00-66.11232.0016501650-
Utraula(UP)20.0053.852489.5017101720-
Wazirganj(UP)20.0030090.0018201820-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.00-201575.0017501750-
Jahangirabad(UP)19.00-36.67547.001975200056.75
Honnali(Kar)18.00-2816705.002160215060.59
Somvarpet(Kar)17.00183.33169.001300160044.44
Sitapur(UP)17.0013.332528.4015301510-
Gauripur(ASM)16.50-17.5194.50970970-
Annur(TN)15.00NC70.912500250096.08
Sikandraraau(UP)15.0087.5103.0014201625-
Gorakhpur(MP)14.20178.431154.7015001550-
Saharanpur(UP)14.00-22.22170.801890190032.63
Thanjavur(TN)12.841184756.7722502250-
Naugarh(UP)12.5019.052288.5017551760-
Gondal(UP)11.004.766718.8016701670-
Naanpara(UP)10.7024.42688.2017001700-
Nagari(Cht)10.00-56.521498.5013501400-
Champaknagar(Cht)10.00NC1469.2614501450-
Singroli(MP)9.20268284.881831170066.45
Thirukovilur(TN)9.00-881628.9015851713-
Sandi(UP)9.00-84.751232.0017501650-
Naanpara(UP)8.5028.79375.201800185027.21
Takhatpur(Cht)8.30-87.834935.7015501500-
Gattasilli(Cht)8.00-33.33177.0014001400-
Lakhani(Mah)8.00-66.6732.0024052400-
Khurja(UP)6.005095.502000203553.85
Lalitpur(UP)6.0020530.301640175042.61
Melaghar(Tri)5.002518.0014751475-
Sambhal(UP)5.00-50251.0019001850-
Risia(UP)4.70-93.821129.9017401770-
Matar(Limbasi)(Guj)4.00-33.3310.0017551770-
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00NC789.0017601760-
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-201605.0015501550-
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-38.46547.5014501450-
Kota(Raj)3.50133.335825.502200220049.66
Etawah(UP)3.5016.67162.702000202580.18
Dankaur(UP)3.202844.0030003000-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.9045418.702250230036.36
Beawar(Raj)2.80180260.401975230027.42
Ammoor(TN)2.45-86.63360.3715321870-
Kasdol(Cht)2.00-33.3310524.0013001300-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC139.0019501950-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC7790.0016001600-
Pongalur(TN)1.50507.502150215049.31
Gulavati(UP)1.20-33.3334.301860187030.53
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC32.0018001850-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC15.0018251825-
Surajpur(Cht)1.00-9526.0017751775-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00-1.001675--
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC17.0017501750-
Pallipattu(TN)1.00NC59.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC61.0014281428-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)0.80-84.9171.3018001823-
Cheyyar(TN)0.80-29.821.9417461576-
Aklera(Raj)0.70-94.35263.102340197597.47
Manalurpet(TN)0.70-53.33264.6016151618-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)0.60-64.7115.6022502250-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-50456.003250325016.07
T.V.Cumbu
Tindivanam(TN)2.201759.7021432042-
Published on September 17, 2019
TOPICS
cereals