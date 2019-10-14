Cereals Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.29985.001835186512.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-37.5150.0020752100-
Barhaj(UP)20.0011.11672.0018001800-
Rura(UP)17.5012.9603.101700170021.00
Ulhasnagar(Mah)9.00-68.9776.0027002500-1.82
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)8.8078047.8019501150-
Rajkot(Guj)7.50-78.07185.7027752925-20.71
Gazipur(UP)5.00-41.18237.501840183015.00
Beawar(Raj)4.00207.6975.5020001900-17.53
Bagru(Raj)3.00130.77274.201750170016.28
Ballia(UP)3.0050154.0017501765NC
Jangipura(UP)3.00-40163.101870178016.15
Lalitpur(UP)2.80-12.5451.501780176019.06
Kopaganj(UP)2.804061.101840186511.18
Karvi(UP)2.80-2071.601710167017.93
Sandila(UP)2.60-31.5827.8016801670-
Tasgaon(Mah)2.00-33.337.002600239022.07
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00NC90.5015001450-6.25
Azamgarh(UP)1.808064.601825181511.28
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC9.0023002350-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC39.002200200015.79
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)3298.0020.8160723.0016941560-
Mehatpur(Pun)2447.5081.129027.0018351835-
Kosikalan(UP)1700.007503800.0023902311-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1651.00176.554496.0018351835-
Nawanshahar(Pun)1266.00-63.699506.0018351835-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1240.00-2480.001840--
Sultanpur Lodhi (Tibba)(Pun)1184.0366.33792.021835183566.82
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1184.004.694643.001835183551.65
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)1104.00-2208.001835--
Dadri(UP)700.00133.332060.0026502600-
Khategaon(MP)671.76446.151589.5213001389-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)623.0024.352275.0018351835-
Etah(UP)480.002201260.0023802350-
Gangoh(UP)457.5059.131521.0023602260-
Vilaspur(UP)423.0082.331326.0018151815-
Golagokarnath(UP)420.002002662.3015101740-
Kannauj(UP)350.0062.798814.001960197054.33
Hanagal(Kar)340.00457.383785.0016501650-
Hathur(Pun)312.00254.55800.0018351835-
Sirsaganj(UP)250.30-8.822922.002020202049.63
Jalalabad(Pun)240.00-480.002600--
Hardoi(UP)230.0064.2910120.0018151815-
Dankaur(UP)201.30154.81744.5024002100-
Bhehjoi(UP)190.00-380.001900--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)170.0041.672022.002000200061.29
Siyana(UP)161.401514332.8024002360-
Hardoi(UP)160.0077.782825.001740174038.10
Bharthna(UP)150.00-300.002320--
Kota(Raj)133.001673.336054.002600215073.33
Kayamganj(UP)130.008.331992.002000199051.52
Haliyala(Kar)112.00314.81494.002100220053.85
Aliganj(UP)104.90-61.952341.001920192054.84
Risia(UP)92.10208.031032.9017001730-
Kamlaganj(UP)90.00-18.182357.401950199057.26
Mohamadabad(UP)88.00131.58804.001980200096.04
Tikonia(UP)88.008.641437.2014501500-
Nanakmatta(Utr)84.0037.17748.9816201650-
Bangarmau(UP)83.007301424.201800192556.52
Madhoganj(UP)82.00192.861819.001950198556.00
Sirsaganj(UP)68.401386.96146.0023102310-
Nanjangud(Kar)68.00-61.141915.0017501916-
Etah(UP)60.00-85.373874.501950196045.52
Ujhani(UP)60.00NC1031.001900185054.47
Risia(UP)55.5029.071358.4017301740-
Bangarmau(UP)54.0054.291504.5017401575-
Holenarsipura(Kar)53.0065.62477.002050150070.83
Gingee(TN)52.50-105.001667--
Nawanshahar(Pun)48.00293.44156.4027502832-
Madhoganj(UP)47.0034.299859.0017501770-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)46.00206.67572.501935192520.94
K.R.Nagar(Kar)39.00143.7594.0021501550-
Honnali(Kar)36.002.8613295.002160215064.89
Jayas(UP)36.00NC2398.3018001800-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)35.10361.8492.9020402200-
Bareilly(UP)35.00337.5470.5017601750-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00NC1460.002040202054.55
Bilsi(UP)34.00-64.211117.001880185049.21
Charama(Cht)33.00288.245370.001540140054.00
Visoli(UP)32.30-69.24169.6018151825-
Honnali(Kar)30.00100245.0020861800-
Haliyala(Kar)29.00-6.451762.0017001700-
Kudchi(Kar)29.00866.67476.002000200033.33
Balrampur(UP)28.0016.671048.0017501750-
Lakshar(Utr)25.00233.33290.5019001850-
Rura(UP)24.50-21845.0017701770-
Takhatpur(Cht)22.4096.495029.3016001600-
Bachranwa(UP)22.00-21.431920.0016401640-
Praswada(MP)20.882482212.8618001800-
Kalna(WB)20.50-39.71274.5017701770-
Nagari(Cht)20.001001538.5014501350-
Sandila(UP)20.0033.33133.0017101700-
Sandila(UP)19.0090118.5017501760-
Thanjavur(TN)18.36155911.9922502250-
Boraee(Cht)18.00-47.06643.1014501450-
Awagarh(UP)18.00-94636.0021002200-
Haldwani(Utr)16.00122.2246.4020001920-
Rura(UP)15.50-11.43492.0017701870-
Madhugiri(Kar)15.002542.0018001600-
Kota(Raj)15.001006054.001800215020.00
Utraula(UP)13.50-6.92620.0017201720-
Akbarpur(UP)12.8033.331078.8017001690-
Budalur(TN)12.00-76.741554.8615001900-
Belargaon(Cht)10.60-48.0454.5017002100-
Sahiyapur(UP)10.50-12.53527.2017801775-
Beawar(Raj)10.30-59.45201.201900197516.92
Morva Hafad(Guj)10.10236.6728.301925192537.50
Kasdol(Cht)10.0066.6710580.0013001300-
Manendragarh(Cht)10.00-20.001775--
Gattasilli(Cht)10.0025197.0014001400-
Visoli(UP)10.00-63.6447.5018501850-
Naugarh(UP)9.50-9.522165.0017851770-
Vallam(TN)8.00166.67135.9218501850-
Ballia(UP)7.0027.27159.001730175020.98
Gadaura(UP)6.0033.334340.1016201620-
Bhurkoni(Cht)5.00-33.3361.5014501300-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)5.004004839.0018801910-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)5.00-90.74106.0014501725NC
Gopalpatti(TN)5.00150267.0016001600-8.57
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00NC531.701971216136.97
Narharpur(Cht)4.5050988.1015401400-
Ratanpur(Cht)4.20-1642.1015501550-
Sehjanwa(UP)4.0033.331574.0016501600-
Nanuta(UP)4.00-8.002400--
Lalitpur(UP)3.20-20216.901690167037.40
Kota(Cht)3.00-2536.5015501550-
Hungund(Kar)3.00-6.002300--
Tasgaon(Mah)3.00-6.002180--
Safdarganj(UP)2.80-3.45652.2017201730-
Cheyyar(TN)2.72-13.38468.5816471675-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00NC1585.6015401400-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60173.0019501950-
Pongalur(TN)2.00-33.3353.002150214049.31
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.90171.435.7013751500-
Rajkot(Guj)1.802030.702025217535.00
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2569.001725172536.36
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC16.0020001950-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC24.0018001800-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC14.0017001700-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC8.0018001790-
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-607.001700170018.88
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC71.001600150010.34
New Grain Market , Panchkula(Har)1.00NC7.0018501835-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC20.0018151815-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC58.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC71.0014281428-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.9028.57547.3013601360-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.75-87.2419.592350230038.24
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.70NC262.6013601370-
Divai(UP)0.60NC61.10160016007.38
Achalda(UP)0.60-4016.201900201033.33
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)132.00214.29426.0023002350-8.00
Holalkere(Kar)11.00-22.002008-33.87
Gubbi(Kar)3.00-6.002000--
Tindivanam(TN)2.8086.6742.902582255031.07
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)20.0033.33230.601708171022.00
Gingee(TN)12.00-40137.6016501625-
Tindivanam(TN)2.2012028.6016091530-
Published on October 14, 2019
TOPICS
cereals