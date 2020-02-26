Cereals Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)800.00-11.1178350.0015701570-5.99
Nautnava(UP)73.00-8.757114.50180018102.86
Gorakhpur(MP)42.00NC1241.6312501350-26.47
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC759.001860187020.00
Gorakhpur(MP)12.20-48.952475.5412401238-6.42
Anandnagar(UP)11.5040.24212.30181518153.71
Devgadhbaria(Guj)7.40-53.16743.801530152011.68
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)3.70-47.14362.201530153012.50
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.001750175016.67
Budalur(TN)1.00-98.628538.4019001900-5.00
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS
cereals