Cereals Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)118.50-26.851814.7013001285-21.21
Lucknow(UP)47.00NC1357.001865186030.42
Ghaziabad(UP)35.0040251.5018601850-
Charkhari(UP)14.50-27.597.9014101410-18.50
Karvi(UP)5.00NC162.8015651560-1.57
Dahod(Guj)1.20-57.1424.7015501550-8.82
Mantha(Mah)1.00NC4.0023002500-
Maize
Madhoganj(UP)161.00-23.335251.0018251825-10.98
H.B. Halli(Kar)118.00-51.443675.0015501455-
Dahod(Guj)87.80-65.585756.00210021005.00
Madhoganj(UP)80.00-21.5744941.00174017007.41
Lucknow(UP)55.0037.51646.0018501875-7.04
Bangarpet(Kar)30.00-83.871951.0020002000-
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0076.47181.0018751800-
Arakalgud(Kar)10.00-89.58201.009501500-
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-28.574670.001750175012.18
Dahod(Guj)9.30-71.821386.4014201430-5.33
Devariya(UP)7.507.14764.001750175013.27
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)5.00-50242.0010501050-39.13
Sandila(UP)5.00-806514.5017501790-
Aklera(Raj)4.00-20719.0010501205-46.84
Bachranwa(UP)2.00-603654.001865186513.72
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC16.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC39.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC39.00149014904.34
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
cereals