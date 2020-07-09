Cereals Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:14:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)37.80-39.03139.1012351261-
Suratgarh(Raj)32.80264.442328.0011551150-30.00
Barhaj(UP)24.00-7.691830.00182518252.53
Bellary(Kar)21.00425580.1029932877-10.50
Vankaner(Guj)20.00NC92.6030003000NC
Charra(UP)20.00-20973.3016001600-9.86
Mathura(UP)17.50-2.78745.0016301640-14.21
Harappana Halli(Kar)17.00-34.62170.0015101360-
Shamli(UP)15.0020601.0016151615-
Aligarh(UP)14.007.691428.5016201620-13.83
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)12.50-46.5852.10257026401.38
Agra(UP)12.00-25954.5016351625-14.84
Rajkot(Guj)8.0045.45249.80307530755.13
Goluwala(Raj)5.90-29.76962.3011361160-30.77
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)5.00-5.001197--25.70
Firozabad(UP)4.80-4211.2015801570-9.46
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29395.8017851790-1.65
Muskara(UP)3.6028.57242.5015001450-10.18
Rajula(Guj)3.5045.8381.0027382400-9.43
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38220.80183018306.40
Jangipura(UP)3.00NC119.40183018205.78
Siddhpur(Guj)2.75310.4510.0842524975-
Jhansi(UP)2.60-18.75183.10173517303.58
Kopaganj(UP)2.6018.1874.50178017850.85
Ballia(UP)2.50NC140.501840185021.05
Etawah(UP)2.5066.67275.5017651775-3.55
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC91.1016201635-15.18
Bellary(Kar)2.00-33.33231.9016391575-
Rasda(UP)2.0042.86152.3018251850-
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-25145.0016201645-13.83
Choubepur(UP)1.5015.384.2018001800-5.76
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00-3.002200-NC
Beawar(Raj)1.00-33.33133.60280028007.69
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-33.3316.30187518354.17
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-6075.0015501550-16.22
Siddhpur(Guj)0.77-17.23.3114751882-22.25
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-90.77451.6016101620-
Maize
Mandya(Kar)546.00213.7914750.0017001700-
Bhadravathi(Kar)428.0089.382766.0014721558-24.86
Kota(Raj)369.5020427.7899438.402400127518.52
Hanagal(Kar)315.00-17.5426244.0012501300-37.50
Sirsaganj(UP)263.10-34.372999.6011101140-40.96
Gondal(UP)254.502.6225388.80163016300.31
Etah(UP)200.00-28.573070.0011201100-39.13
Cheyyar(TN)198.91-2.674354.9113451340-19.94
Jasvantnagar(UP)180.0020510.0011501250-36.11
Jahangirabad(UP)165.00-50.152212.5012201215-38.07
Mohamadabad(UP)160.00-27.441954.1012201200-28.45
Hardoi(UP)130.0062.555595.00173017306.13
Jahangirabad(UP)120.004.3546063.0024502450-23.44
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)104.00-34.2253954.001100860-21.99
Aligarh(UP)100.00-9.0999072.0027502700-21.43
Honnali(Kar)85.00-66.9319256.0015401520-21.43
Haathras(UP)80.00NC1555.9011001225-40.22
Lakhimpur(UP)70.0016.6782380.001630164025.38
Kalipur(WB)70.0016.672325.00181518153.71
Buland Shahr(UP)65.008.33319.2012551260-33.95
Wazirganj(UP)65.00-7.14164.0011551160-
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)61.10-4.836284.4010251020-38.99
Choubepur(UP)61.005.171080.3514701450-19.67
Gingee(TN)60.00-801657.5018121823-18.63
Basti(UP)60.00204940.50175017504.79
Khurja(UP)60.0020279.0012561258-
Sitapur(UP)60.003.4528513.601700171013.94
Haliyala(Kar)45.00-53.122929.00170018003.03
Lakhimpur(UP)45.0012.51383.00162016300.62
Rayadurg(AP)40.70190.71339.8014501450-
Madhoganj(UP)39.00-226401.5014001415-27.08
Sambhal(UP)35.00-33.96280.0011001100-38.89
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-31.3745767.00172016906.83
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-16.672037.0018151815-
Gondal(UP)33.50-5.632970.00182018202.25
Naila(Cht)32.6880.3557.1215001500-
Nagari(Cht)31.0064.893476.0014001350-1.75
Mohamadabad(UP)31.00-68.781700.7022102225-
Muradabad(UP)30.0050268.5013001390-30.11
Visoli(UP)28.50-21.0588.6011751175-
Vellore(TN)26.082432.04251.3614001413-12.50
Harihara(Kar)26.0041799.0014251410-28.46
Dhamnod(MP)25.20-25.201221--
Devbhog(Cht)25.00-25.001350--
Lohardaga(Jha)25.00-16.67359.0017551755-
Raigarh(Cht)22.00207.26292.061545181514.44
Katghora(Cht)21.001.45226.5716501660-
Narayanpur(Cht)20.0042.86596.0012501300-
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00122.222262.501750175029.63
Gorakhpur(UP)18.00-18.18465.5017451735-
Choubepur(UP)18.00-12.21131.44187518767.14
Charra(UP)17.00-39.29934.6010601040-43.47
Gattasilli(Cht)16.00100434.8014001350-9.68
Hanagal(Kar)16.00-48.397724.00180019005.88
Kottur(Kar)16.0045.452846.0013811357-
Sanad(Guj)15.00-50909.0017701751-1.39
Shikohabad(UP)15.0025168.0011651150-38.68
Devariya(UP)15.0030.43885.00174517504.49
Hardoi(UP)15.00-21.054310.6014601410-28.43
Kaveripakkam(TN)14.94502.4276.6817601760-
Boraee(Cht)14.00-51.721323.9014501450-3.33
Mundaragi(Kar)14.0027.271545.0013151374-33.45
Kalavai(TN)13.45-68.35422.4812451460-16.50
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)12.5052.4413685.701225720-
Gariyaband(Cht)12.20-12.201410--
Nagari(Cht)12.00-31.03221.3011001100-35.29
Piriya Pattana(Kar)12.00NC9938.001300150018.18
Salon(UP)12.0020637.0016251625-7.67
Champaknagar(Cht)11.60-3.3327767.90140014003.70
Sahiyapur(UP)11.50-42.54949.50175017505.11
Takhatpur(Cht)11.300.8918995.7015001500NC
Belargaon(Cht)10.00-66.67640.3013501350-3.57
Honnali(Kar)10.00-33.332464.0015601530-13.33
Khalilabad(UP)10.00-501662.001830183012.96
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00-33.331174.00181518153.71
Tulsipur(UP)9.0028.57302.2016401640-
Chura(Cht)8.00-6028.0013801425-
Bangalore(Kar)8.00601156.0016501650-36.54
Chorichora(UP)8.00-201117.0017401735-0.57
Lalganj(UP)7.50-252568.40177517751.43
Raibareilly(UP)7.50-6.252500.50176517655.06
Sakri(Cht)7.30-31.78636.2013701400-2.14
Belarbahara(Cht)7.00-12.5257.2014001350-
Sandila(UP)6.0033.336539.5017101700-
Richha(UP)6.00-25590.5018951910-
Utraula(UP)5.50-8.33541.1016401640-
Kota(Cht)5.00-98.53355.0014001350-
Ratanpur(Cht)5.00-9088.0014001350-
Jayas(UP)4.80-40.743570.1016701670-6.18
Nawabganj(UP)4.602.22153.60182018207.06
Lohardaga(Jha)2.00-5055.0017501750-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100156.00195019505.41
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00NC199.0010901120-16.79
Naanpara(UP)2.00-9.09197.7017001700NC
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC669.1016501650-5.71
Ajmer (Grain)(Raj)1.80-35.719.6017501700-
Utraula(UP)1.50-11.7630.6018201820-
Chinnasalem(TN)1.20-65.71333.4014001352-42.39
Bellary(Kar)1.00-50304.8014381420-29.75
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC59.00149014904.34
Sandila(UP)1.00-23.08400.5014001430-
Ghaziabad(UP)0.90-91328.9016001630-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kadur(Kar)30.001400141.0019002000-
Honnali(Kar)22.00-22.001965--
Arasikere(Kar)13.00-56.67389.0019502000-30.36
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-29.411091.0031002950-1.59
Kottur(Kar)1.00-50136.0019222254-
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
