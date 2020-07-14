Cereals Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lalsot(Raj)29.00271.79236.2011901225-27.44
Suratgarh(Raj)26.0013.042377.0011201160-31.33
Barhaj(UP)22.00101872.00180018250.56
Charra(UP)20.00NC993.3016001600-10.11
Achnera(UP)17.0013.33328.7016101625-15.26
Mathura(UP)15.00-14.29760.0016601630-12.17
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.00-301336.0018001800-1.37
Agra(UP)12.504.17967.0016251635-13.10
Aligarh(UP)12.00-14.291440.5016001620-14.89
Shamli(UP)12.00-33.33631.0016151610-
Raath(UP)8.00166.67179.7013551400-
Bellary(Kar)5.00NC590.1027652777-17.31
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.60-50602.0012301240-30.15
Ballia(UP)4.0060144.501850184010.78
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-9.52201.6017301725-0.29
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5399.3017851785-1.65
Allahabad(UP)3.005070.2018201800-5.21
Karvi(UP)3.00-25230.8015901550-5.64
Muskara(UP)3.00-16.67245.5015601500-6.02
Maur(UP)2.50NC15.70179017801.42
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC96.1016201620-15.18
Shikohabad(UP)2.5015077.5016001550-13.98
Kopaganj(UP)2.5013.6479.2017901780-0.56
Gazipur(UP)2.50-16.67223.30183018306.40
Etawah(UP)2.00-20277.5017851765-2.99
Lucknow(UP)2.00-66.672005.001800173025.87
Rasda(UP)1.8020155.6018201830-
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40149.0016201620-13.83
Choubepur(UP)1.507.147.1017701775-7.33
Kota(Raj)1.00NC61.5013511203-22.13
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-5056.5015001500-6.25
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-64.7118.60181018000.56
HybridCumbu
Vikkiravandi(TN)15.0050115.0018903200-18.46
Vankaner(Guj)14.50-3.3364.50310028503.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-20830.00214021000.71
Pratappur(Cht)10.00-50.001000-NC
Rajkot(Guj)9.50-45.71349.9030253050NC
Bellary(Kar)6.00-52.38140.9017531878-3.73
Thara(Guj)5.909.2623.604052402513.76
Rajula(Guj)2.60-87.1334.5026502648-16.93
Mansa(Guj)1.98-80.5924.3433503500-
Bhavnagar(Guj)1.90-1.902290--
Siddhpur(Guj)1.33759.0248223562-5.49
Amreli(Guj)1.10-1.102825--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC34.002400200026.32
Manalurpet(TN)0.80-46.67123.402742314027.59
Maize
Nakodar(Pun)4749.00-11957.001271--
Mandya(Kar)959.00-14.8316835.0017001650-
Farukhabad(UP)655.0084.514373.5011851225-36.29
Bilsi(UP)485.00121.972531.7012001190-35.14
Gondal(UP)251.500.625890.30163016300.31
Hanagal(Kar)240.0015.9426691.0013001300-35.00
Kota(Raj)196.00-46.9699638.202400240022.14
Sorabha(Kar)193.00642.311783.0016801600-
Ammoor(TN)166.0120.571595.7412241430-29.82
Sirsaganj(UP)164.00-37.673163.6011101110-41.58
Jasvantnagar(UP)160.00-5.88840.0011501120-36.11
Haathras(UP)160.00-11.111895.9011501125-37.84
Cheyyar(TN)150.56-24.314505.4713451345-18.93
Dahod(Guj)147.3016.447649.1020002000NC
Haveri(Kar)134.0050.565484.0014001400-30.00
Hardoi(UP)120.00-7.6955715.00175017306.71
Kamlaganj(UP)105.0061.542915.3011501150-37.50
T. Narasipura(Kar)101.0094.233778.0017001700-2.86
Dahod(Guj)100.50-42.672435.3014351435-4.33
Katwa(WB)99.00-3.88620.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)96.00-5.88884.0018151815-
Harappana Halli(Kar)94.00-28.795877.0014101400-35.91
Lakhimpur(UP)90.0012.582550.001600162021.21
Kasdol(Cht)85.0088.894671.0013001300NC
Hanagal(Kar)84.003007829.00175018202.94
Hasanpur(UP)80.0060267.9011601200-
Khair(UP)80.00-42.86705.0011001200-43.01
Takhatpur(Cht)73.7049.4919118.7014001400-6.67
Jangipur(WB)68.501.48809.5018051800-
Balodabazar(Cht)67.3039.632099.1015001520-
Aligarh(UP)65.00-3599137.0027002750-23.94
Kandi(WB)65.00-18.752609.00185018502.78
Bolpur(WB)58.00-1.69172.001820182032.85
Birbhum(WB)58.005.45253.001820180033.82
Choubepur(UP)56.00-1.751193.3514001450-23.50
Madhoganj(UP)55.0057.1445822.00175017207.69
Nagari(Cht)51.0022.013568.80140014007.69
Khedbrahma(Guj)50.001001425.0012951550-36.21
Lohardaga(Jha)50.0066.67439.0017551755-
Kudchi(Kar)50.009001221.0013001300-27.78
Jagraon(Pun)50.001512.957.7010501860-40.00
Basti(UP)50.0038.895026.50175017505.42
Khair(UP)50.00-16.6718501.0023502350-27.69
Muradabad(UP)50.0066.67318.5012501300-32.80
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00251473.0016101640-2.42
Gangapur(Raj)49.90-35.53974.7011251940-41.71
Wazirganj(UP)49.00-24.62213.0011401155-
Siliguri(WB)49.00-5.77718.0021002100-
Madhoganj(UP)48.0023.086449.5014251400-25.00
Honnali(Kar)45.00-53.1219397.0015201500-22.45
Sitapur(UP)40.00-31.6228612.101690171013.27
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.00-4.762119.0018151815-
Sanad(Guj)39.00160948.00181517701.11
Charama(Cht)38.008.5710670.50147514759.26
Gondal(UP)36.508.963006.50182018202.25
Achnera(UP)36.0012.53079.0020702100-
Choubepur(UP)36.0087.51186.64188518807.71
Charra(UP)35.00105.88969.6010801060-43.90
Belargaon(Cht)32.00190.91683.30135016003.85
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)30.90-70.2953984.909001100-39.19
Rayadurg(AP)30.00100384.8014501450-
Khurja(UP)30.00-50309.0012601256-
Buland Shahr(UP)30.00-14.29384.2012701260-33.16
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00114.294993.50175017505.11
Boraee(Cht)25.2060087.7012001500-20.00
Belarbahara(Cht)25.00127.27293.2014001400-
Sarsiwan(Cht)25.00-85.29246.0014501450NC
Salon(UP)25.00108.33674.0016501625-6.78
Hardoi(UP)25.0066.674335.6014201460-30.05
Vellore(TN)22.72-12.88274.0813901400-13.13
Durg(Cht)21.00-38.42553.3014201495-
Chorichora(UP)20.001501137.00175017407.36
Mandya(Kar)18.00-26.001600--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)18.00-281823.0015001625-27.71
Udaipura(Raj)17.30170.31446.6018001800NC
Devariya(UP)17.006.25918.00175017505.42
Narayanpur(Cht)15.0018.11102.4010001050-
Manalurpet(TN)14.702350106.9014381399-21.51
Gorakhpur(UP)14.00-22.22479.5017501745-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.0052.942283.00147514759.26
Honnali(Kar)13.00302477.00190015605.56
Sambalpur(Cht)12.00-81.9344.5012001200-
Tulsipur(UP)12.00-20329.2016301640-
Richha(UP)11.0083.33601.5018601895-
Raibareilly(UP)10.50402511.00177017655.36
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)10.5031.252193.2011701200-38.42
Gattasilli(Cht)10.00-37.5460.80140014003.70
Korar(Cht)10.00-61.5436.0012001350-
Haliyala(Kar)10.00-77.782939.00170017003.03
Khalilabad(UP)10.00NC1672.001825183012.65
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33178.0011501165-40.10
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00251192.00181518153.71
Lalganj(UP)9.00NC2586.4017501775NC
Bhanupratappur(Cht)8.00-8.001200--
Narharpur(Cht)7.00-67.442906.20147514759.26
Ratanpur(Cht)7.004095.0014001400-
Bangarmau(UP)7.00100934.6014401430-22.16
Kaveripakkam(TN)6.44-56.8983.1217601760-
Kallakurichi(TN)6.00201629.4014561414-43.76
Melaghar(Tri)6.00-14.2936.001625160020.37
Vikkiravandi(TN)5.30-5.301428--11.96
Kota(Cht)5.00NC360.0014001400-
Hapur(UP)5.0066.6710.5015701620-
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00NC2272.501750175030.60
Ujhani(UP)5.00-83.331809.3012501200-32.43
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-28.57659.001660165017.73
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00NC63.0017501750-
Mundaragi(Kar)4.0033.331552.0013051114-33.96
Mothkur(UP)4.00-92.734586.0024752450-20.93
Faizabad(UP)4.0033.33135.3018201825-0.55
Mainpuri(UP)4.00-97.441058.3012201300-
Kota(Raj)3.80-98.9799638.2012702400-35.37
Tiruvennainallur(TN)3.75-16.6714.2513601360-7.17
Bharthna(UP)3.50-3.501140--39.04
Katghora(Cht)3.00-85.71229.5716601650-
Bellary(Kar)3.00-76.92320.8014141435-30.92
Bahraich(UP)2.6062.5657.1017401800-0.57
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6795.0016001650-12.33
Singroli(MP)2.30-54586.3513001400-23.53
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-55.56186.401800184011.11
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC673.1016501650-4.07
Anthiyur(TN)1.9575.6860.4413871419-
Lucknow(UP)1.80-74.291918.4016501600-10.81
Manalurpet(TN)1.60166.67106.9014291399-22.00
Balrampur(UP)1.60NC95.70182018207.06
Bhatgaon(Cht)1.50-98.31197.5013501300NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.00170018006.25
Gadarwada(MP)1.00-98.992.2010002150-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC61.00149014904.34
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC2028.60176017505.71
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.90-47.06698.5019101880-20.42
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00NC6.002674271010.95
Published on July 14, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.