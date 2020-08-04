Cereals Prices

as on : 04-08-2020 02:51:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)20.009002093.2017801780-0.56
Agra(UP)17.0017.241101.9016001600-14.44
Achnera(UP)16.0023.08430.7016201625-11.48
Chitwadagaon(UP)15.0065034.0019251800-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)12.0030067.10260031552.56
Shamli(UP)11.0037.5736.0016001610-
Ghaziabad(UP)10.001011.11501.9016301625-
Aligarh(UP)8.00-201559.5015501560-18.42
Karvi(UP)8.0060285.8014601540-11.52
Charra(UP)7.00-301094.3015501550-15.76
Shikohabad(UP)5.00233.3395.5015501635-19.06
Jhansi(UP)4.0025208.70173517404.83
Gazipur(UP)4.0033.33253.40181018104.02
Etawah(UP)3.0020304.0016251635-14.02
Jangipura(UP)3.00-16.67149.90180018004.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC121.7016101610-14.59
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.67171.5016101615-15.26
Bellary(Kar)2.00-60263.9017201467-
Bellary(Kar)2.00-33.33637.1024582681-26.50
Ballia(UP)2.00NC164.501840183010.18
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-2099.8017901775-1.65
Rasda(UP)2.0033.33171.8018101810-
Azamgarh(UP)1.80-10426.8018001800-0.83
Gorakhpur(UP)1.5050238.9018201815-
Muskara(UP)1.5025260.3015001450-8.54
Partaval(UP)1.205012.1017801770-
Rura(UP)1.00-33.33240.5016001700-11.11
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3356.7017401740-
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC9.70186018751.09
Maize
Gondal(UP)251.502.0328644.3016301630-0.91
Farukhabad(UP)205.00-55.919119.5012001185-39.39
Rampurhat(WB)146.005.8652.001830183035.56
Jahangirabad(UP)100.00-44.444789.5011701170-41.50
Sirsaganj(UP)84.00-21.575149.3010601050-46.19
Harihara(Kar)69.00-17.864319.0016001500-9.86
Kandi(WB)67.001.522972.00186018603.33
Mohamadabad(UP)65.00-40.913602.1011601180-33.71
Hardoi(UP)60.00504583.1013201320-34.00
Hardoi(UP)50.00-64.2956385.00175017505.42
Vellore(TN)41.1186.1344.1613501370-15.63
Sambalpur(Cht)36.00291.393.0014501500-
Honnali(Kar)36.0014020940.0014301450-31.25
Kustagi(Kar)35.00NC639.0013001310-36.89
Muradabad(UP)35.00-30853.5011901170-31.61
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)35.00-10.262480.2011601180-39.90
Achnera(UP)34.003.033282.0022002200-
Gondal(UP)31.50-8.73378.0018201820-0.55
Aligarh(UP)30.00-30.002250--6.25
Korar(Cht)28.00409.0946.0014501500-
Shikohabad(UP)25.00150290.5010501315-44.74
Wazirganj(UP)25.00-28.57649.0011201120-
Bhanupratappur(Cht)24.00433.3328.5014501500-
Gorakhpur(UP)20.0053.85658.0017501765-
Partaval(UP)20.00NC769.50176517650.86
Honnali(Kar)15.00-58.332656.00185017502.78
Charra(UP)15.00NC1143.6010901080-43.23
Faizabad(UP)15.00-11.763673.00170017003.03
Khurja(UP)15.00200492.5012641284-36.16
Buland Shahr(UP)15.0050629.2012651285-36.43
Nanjangud(Kar)12.00-62.54180.001850170012.12
Kasdol(Cht)10.00-88.245231.0013001300NC
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00NC1765.0014001400-29.29
Jagalur(Kar)10.00-96.78930.0014001480-
Maduranthagam(TN)9.15544.37492.23170017006.25
Mundaragi(Kar)9.001251578.0011781296-40.38
Bangarmau(UP)8.00100966.6014001355-26.32
Bharthna(UP)8.00-6092.8011101120-42.78
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00677.78365.9015201525-
Mainpuri(UP)6.00501313.3012151210-
Lalganj(UP)5.50-15.382652.3017501750NC
Agra(UP)5.5083.33967.0012001200-38.46
Atrauli(UP)5.00-23.08106.0011201100-38.46
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-16.67215.0010951025-24.48
Tulsipur(UP)5.00-37.5395.7016301630-
Rura(UP)4.00NC1462.6017551900-0.28
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00-501682.4014301396-41.92
Ajuha(UP)3.0020124.7016101600-12.97
Faizabad(UP)2.5013.64151.8018101820-1.09
Jayas(UP)2.40-42.863595.4016701670-3.47
Gorakhpur(UP)2.0010016.5017201700-
Utraula(UP)2.00NC50.6018201820-
Naanpara(UP)1.50-25217.9017601750-8.33
Safdarganj(UP)1.50-25694.6016501650-4.07
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.20-2018.001750175018.24
Katghora(Cht)1.00-93.75321.4718151800-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC21.5016501650-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)64.0088.24738.0020002000NC
T.V.Cumbu
Vellore(TN)0.82-0.821700--
Kallakurichi(TN)0.70-22.22282.9018501655-27.34

Published on August 04, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
