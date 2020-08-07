Cereals Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:43:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0050356.0020002100-4.76
Barhaj(UP)25.0019.052139.2017701780-1.12
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-201481.0018251850NC
Achnera(UP)15.007.14459.7016201600-11.48
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)12.00NC79.1024902600-1.78
Bellary(Kar)12.00500275.9015941720-
Shamli(UP)11.0037.5764.0016101610-
Ghaziabad(UP)10.001011.11523.8016301630-
Agra(UP)10.00-16.671138.9016001625-14.44
Visnagar(Guj)9.00-7.22109.8037974302-24.06
Raath(UP)9.001185.71232.2013251300-
Aligarh(UP)8.00-33.331589.5015501550-18.42
Laxmeshwar(Kar)7.0025036.0021512370-
Kota(Raj)6.50116.6795.4011851302-31.70
Lalsot(Raj)5.3023.26292.3011301156-31.10
Firozabad(UP)4.606.98273.3015251550-12.61
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.507.14633.6011651156-36.68
Karvi(UP)4.50-25301.8014701450-10.91
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-78.95310.0017001700-39.29
Bangalore(Kar)4.0033.33346.0031503150-7.35
Charra(UP)4.00-201109.3015501550-15.76
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20287.6016201610-2.99
Malpura(Raj)3.5059.095.7010902950-
Azamgarh(UP)3.5016.67435.5017901790-1.38
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5230.80175017356.38
Siddhpur(Guj)3.04-33.3320.5442354427-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)3.002004.0011501100-
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67170.00182018108.98
Bellary(Kar)2.00NC644.1027642547-17.34
Etawah(UP)2.00-20308.5016251600-14.02
Mahoba(UP)2.00-47.37290.40167516400.90
Meerut(UP)2.0033.3378.5015751580-16.67
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-2038.5018101800-
Gazipur(UP)2.0033.33256.90182018204.60
Lucknow(UP)1.606.672020.101700172518.88
Jasdan(Guj)1.50-1.502750--
Rasda(UP)1.50-6.25176.1018101780-
Choubepur(UP)1.404024.6018001800-5.76
Rura(UP)1.2020244.1014551455-19.17
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.00-84.3851.3022502570-25.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC54.002300230027.78
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-802428.1011501150-29.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.33126.4015901615-15.65
Partaval(UP)1.0066.6713.7017751780-
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-50176.0016001615-15.79
Muskara(UP)1.0042.86263.2014501475-11.59
Rajula(Guj)0.80-84.6289.6027182450-9.40
Kota(Raj)0.70-76.6795.4015251302-12.10
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC10.30185018600.54
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1500.00-11.768816.0011501200-42.50
Nargunda(Kar)386.00260.7510362.0013801360-31.07
Nagari(Cht)298.801409.094293.40153014252.00
Jahangirabad(UP)250.0066.675224.5011801180-41.00
Gondal(UP)247.00-2.9529393.8016301630-0.91
Farukhabad(UP)225.0021.629689.5011501180-41.92
Cheyyar(TN)199.048.326968.8111751175-30.64
Jahangirabad(UP)170.0017.2447667.0023502350-12.15
Mohamadabad(UP)165.0037.53975.1011601160-33.71
Kasganj(UP)160.00-2012942.5010701070-
Harappana Halli(Kar)157.00647.626325.0014251390-35.23
Ammoor(TN)150.22-1.472048.4512591230-26.76
Jasvantnagar(UP)140.00-17.652620.0011601150-35.56
Sainthia(WB)140.002.94685.001830183037.59
Rampurhat(WB)136.00-2.86928.001830183035.56
Ulundurpettai(TN)120.00100430.45949954-45.96
Challakere(Kar)107.0098.15225.0013311427-
Balodabazar(Cht)90.60423.72340.3014451400-
Hardoi(UP)90.00-5.2656615.00178017507.23
Katwa(WB)88.002.331160.0018151815-
Gingee(TN)87.8088.82136.5017861779-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)86.003.611310.0018151815-
Etah(UP)80.0033.334960.0010901080-42.93
Ujhani(UP)80.001003944.3011001100-35.29
Kandi(WB)80.0019.43119.00190018605.56
Charama(Cht)75.0038.8912169.70151015000.67
Kota(Raj)73.00812.5101554.502400125013.21
Jangipur(WB)68.501.48945.5018001810-
Badayoun(UP)60.007.14508.0011201125-39.78
Hasanpur(UP)60.00-14.29947.4011001120-
Kamlaganj(UP)58.007.413665.1011001100-40.54
Dahod(Guj)57.30-6.988527.6020002000-2.44
Bilsi(UP)57.0028.094658.2011001125-40.54
Raichur(Kar)51.00-51.001321--
Khair(UP)50.00-37.51320.0011001100-43.01
Takhatpur(Cht)48.8017.3119683.6014501400-3.33
Choubepur(UP)48.20-8.192023.3512001200-34.43
Khair(UP)40.00-2018866.0023502350-27.69
Muradabad(UP)40.00NC963.5011751180-32.47
Bailahongal(Kar)39.001200200.0012501300-
Tarapur(Guj)38.41353.4818064.002001190521.57
Himatnagar(Guj)38.00744.4497.0012751225-36.25
Basti(UP)36.0033.335476.50175017505.42
Achnera(UP)35.002.943351.0021802200-
Haathras(UP)35.00-12.53280.9012001200-40.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)33.006.452576.2011601170-39.90
Sambalpur(Cht)32.00-28.09169.5014501450-
Gondal(UP)31.50-18.183485.0018201820-0.55
Narharpur(Cht)31.0040.913232.70151015000.67
Hapur(UP)30.00-25221.5013601230-
Sambhal(UP)30.00-14.29844.00870850-51.67
Vellore(TN)27.733201.1958.5813501670-
Sitapur(UP)26.0013.0429055.101710170014.00
Aligarh(UP)25.0025625.0023502400-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251958.0014251430-31.33
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0013.64705.0017501755-
Wazirganj(UP)23.00-17.86731.0010901100-
Korar(Cht)22.0017576.0014501450-
Mainpuri(UP)21.0051377.8012151200-
Kalna(WB)20.50-66.12370.5018151835-
Choubepur(UP)19.00-51581.14188018757.43
Dahod(Guj)18.20-31.323055.6013901390-9.15
Bhanupratappur(Cht)18.00176.9253.0014501450-
Sehjanwa(UP)18.00802383.501750175029.63
Lakhanpuri(Cht)17.0030.772516.00151015000.67
Kottur(Kar)17.002402868.0013241350-
Pendraroad(Cht)15.00-15.003000--
Faizabad(UP)15.00NC3688.00167517001.52
Chorichora(UP)15.0015.381257.00175017557.36
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00-46.155295.00175017505.42
Attur(TN)13.88-70.801900--
Charra(UP)13.008.331181.6011001120-42.71
Hardoi(UP)13.00-56.674645.1013001250-35.00
Bharthna(UP)13.0062.5105.8011401110-41.24
Annur(TN)12.75-32.89112.0116501650-31.25
Raibareilly(UP)12.5013.642656.0017651760-5.36
Panruti(TN)12.492.7134.0911871022-
Buland Shahr(UP)12.00-40661.2012101200-39.20
Bankura Sadar(WB)12.00NC2408.0018151815-
Monday Market(TN)11.20-11.201750--
Khurja(UP)11.0010513.5012081202-38.99
Khatra(WB)11.00NC275.10181518153.71
Tulsipur(UP)10.5016.67415.2016301630-
Narayanpur(Cht)10.404873.2012501300-
Gundlupet(Kar)10.00-6059.0015001050-
Kallakurichi(TN)10.003001696.9013511348-45.13
Bangarmau(UP)10.0021.95984.8013101320-31.05
Ghaziabad(UP)10.001011.11384.8015001545-
Khalilabad(UP)10.0011.111757.001800181011.11
Kaveripakkam(TN)9.7913.7155.7717601760-
Soharatgarh(UP)9.001002055.60176017505.39
Lalganj(UP)8.5088.892671.8017501750NC
Champaknagar(Cht)8.00-2027875.7014001400-6.67
Nawabganj(UP)8.0014.29222.60182018207.06
Naugarh(UP)7.5087.53890.50174017504.82
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.251026.50175017505.42
Sakri(Cht)6.20-58.67693.8014001400NC
Tiruvennainallur(TN)6.00-86.67294.1312401270-20.92
Ulundurpettai(TN)6.0081.82140.2013191303-43.05
Shikohabad(UP)6.0020301.5011651170-38.68
Lormi(Cht)5.40-22.8615.0014001400-
Kalol(Guj)5.00150256.0015501600NC
Kota(Raj)5.00-37.5101554.5011151250-47.41
Baran(Raj)5.00-44.44240.9019001800-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-37.51273.00181518153.71
Agra(UP)4.5012.5978.5011901220-38.97
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-201337.0015001500-43.40
Atrauli(UP)4.0014.29116.5011401150-37.36
Sikandraraau(UP)4.00-20219.0010601095-26.90
Katghora(Cht)3.50-83.33345.9718151660-
Meerut(UP)3.00505.0013402025-
Rura(UP)3.00NC1471.6017551755-0.28
Balrampur(UP)3.00100118.50175017502.94
Utraula(UP)3.00-6.25575.1016301630-
Maduranthagam(TN)2.57-19.69500.22170017006.25
Faizabad(UP)2.5025156.3018201810-0.55
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67132.7015801580-14.59
Rura(UP)2.502512.5017251710-7.01
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100169.002280195016.92
Lucknow(UP)1.805.881940.6013901400-24.46
Utraula(UP)1.8038.4655.5018201820-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-33.33222.2017251730-10.16
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.20NC20.401750175018.24
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC23.5016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC106.00160017503.23
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC73.00149014904.34
Cuddalore(TN)0.87-0.871364--
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-12.5804.3012101220-12.32
Bahraich(UP)0.60-40669.00175017200.57
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)117.00735.71869.00210019005.00
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-54.171277.0031003100-1.59
Malur(Kar)1.00-1.002000--35.02
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-23.0819.30267926012.29
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.00-25575.402469203917.35
Panruti(TN)2.1520.794.4515041753-
Gingee(TN)0.60-92.587.00200314108.21

Published on August 07, 2020
