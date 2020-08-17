Cereals Prices

as on : 17-08-2020 03:01:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)55.00-562376.001950207085.71
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00401541.0018251800NC
Barhaj(UP)25.00-7.412240.2017601770-1.68
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.33376.00215020002.38
Agra(UP)17.0021.431182.4016351640-12.57
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-6.67552.8015701580-
Achnera(UP)13.00-13.33501.7016101580-10.56
Bellary(Kar)11.0057.14321.9018471893-
Shamli(UP)11.00-31.25803.0015751580-
Chotila(Guj)9.005015.0025002850-
Mathura(UP)9.0028.57911.0016351630-13.49
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.50-6.25102.0018001800-2.17
Rajkot(Guj)6.50-27.78285.80295529051.03
Karvi(UP)6.508.33319.3014451440-12.42
Jhansi(UP)4.307.5228.50166516650.60
Firozabad(UP)4.20-17.65286.8015301500-12.32
Harappana Halli(Kar)4.00-77.78192.0013001280-
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33302.6016201620-2.99
Lalitpur(UP)3.5084.21236.20167016701.52
Jangipura(UP)3.5075163.00180018004.05
Robertsganj(UP)3.005030.90181518000.83
Gazipur(UP)3.0050268.40180018003.45
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.7017054.0018502250-38.33
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC84.7018001800-5.26
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20443.1018101800-0.28
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-40132.9015751580-16.45
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50NC43.5017901800-
Rasda(UP)1.50NC182.1017501770-
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6728.5018001800-5.76
Mahoba(UP)1.2050295.1016601660NC
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-28.5727.2023132550-8.87
Bellary(Kar)1.00-66.67662.1026282303-21.41
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60103.0016501620-13.84
Partaval(UP)1.00NC14.7017851775-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC60.2016201730-
Gorakhpur(UP)0.80-20241.4018201825-
Muskara(UP)0.80-33.33267.0015001500-8.54
Nawalgarh(Raj)0.60-95.7121.1012001100-
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1000.00-44.4411616.0011851170-40.75
Farukhabad(UP)365.0097.310544.5011001120-44.44
Gondal(UP)250.00NC30404.3016301630-0.91
Kasganj(UP)190.00203.0313315.2011201100-
Gangavalli(TN)178.99-178.991770-2.31
Ammoor(TN)165.78-1.482382.5012501173-27.28
Jasvantnagar(UP)150.00253180.0011501150-39.47
Hardoi(UP)130.0018.1856955.00170017502.41
Harappana Halli(Kar)126.00-68.897566.0013251345-39.77
Honnali(Kar)123.00241.6721608.0013501350-35.10
Khategaon(MP)120.0021.2111639.3711431120-
Charama(Cht)114.00-0.8712651.70155014503.33
Etah(UP)110.001205215.0011601130-39.27
Dahod(Guj)106.00-43.18955.2020002000-2.44
Sirsaganj(UP)96.2047.775550.9011301090-42.64
Kasdol(Cht)90.00505386.00135013503.85
Kandi(WB)89.0011.253208.00185019002.78
Bilsi(UP)87.007.414919.2010501100-43.24
Mohamadabad(UP)60.00-30.234231.1011201140-36.18
Champaknagar(Cht)57.50259.3827953.2014001400-6.67
Choubepur(UP)52.5031.252166.8512001250-34.43
Kalipur(WB)46.00-14.812935.00181518153.71
Dahod(Guj)43.4058.393166.3013901395-9.15
Kalavai(TN)40.04-12.39508.2211631305-22.00
Muradabad(UP)40.00-11.111098.5011201150-35.63
Ujhani(UP)40.005.264022.3011001100-35.29
Gondal(UP)39.00-1.273601.0018001820-1.64
Jahangirabad(UP)35.00-85.715884.5012401215-38.00
Achnera(UP)33.00NC3453.0022002230-
Takhatpur(Cht)32.60-43.9919840.4014001400-6.67
Naila(Cht)30.00-8.287.1215001500-
Jahangirabad(UP)30.00-2547917.0022502350-15.89
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00502008.0014401450-30.60
Mainpuri(UP)30.0033.331452.3011251225-
Basti(UP)29.00-19.445626.50175517505.72
Narharpur(Cht)28.0027.273342.70155014503.33
Narayanpur(Cht)27.00200940.4013501250-
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00NC782.5017551755-
Sitapur(UP)23.00NC29150.101710170014.00
Kallakurichi(TN)20.0011.111764.9013181329-46.47
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00150412.8013301400-
Choubepur(UP)19.505.411651.64187518757.14
Chorichora(UP)17.509.381302.50176017557.98
Hardoi(UP)17.00-75.714792.1012201120-39.00
Partaval(UP)16.00-46.67836.50178017801.71
Katghora(Cht)15.70-1.8871.6018151800-
Salon(UP)15.00114.29754.0016751750-4.83
Haathras(UP)15.00-62.53335.9011611200-41.95
Wazirganj(UP)15.00-77.94859.0010801070-
Sambalpur(Cht)13.50-55.3449.7012001200-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)12.30-76.6654811.8011001255-25.68
Lakhanpuri(Cht)12.00-252584.00155014503.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)12.00-33.332438.0018151815-
Sorabha(Kar)11.0057.141937.0016001630-
Sakri(Cht)10.80-65.82736.20145014503.57
Balodabazar(Cht)10.40-79.22493.7013751535-
Manendragarh(Cht)10.00NC232.0015001560-
Sorabha(Kar)10.00-72.223486.0013001300-
Faizabad(UP)10.00-33.333698.00170016753.03
Khalilabad(UP)10.00-16.671824.001825182512.65
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-41.185349.00175517505.09
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-502448.501750175029.63
Nawabganj(UP)9.0028.57238.60180018205.88
Khurja(UP)8.0014.29539.5011901254-39.90
Buland Shahr(UP)8.00NC697.2011951205-39.95
Devariya(UP)8.00-5.881058.00175017505.42
Raibareilly(UP)7.50-53.122690.5017501775-6.17
Lormi(Cht)7.0029.6322.0014001400-
Lalganj(UP)7.00-17.652694.3017501750NC
Bhehjoi(UP)7.007.6960.5011251125-22.41
Korar(Cht)6.50-35.6471.1012001200-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251287.00181518153.71
Agra(UP)5.50-8.33995.0011851170-39.23
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-16.67367.5016501640-5.71
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0042.86110.0018001830-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00100311.5011851175-37.63
Narayanpur(Cht)4.20-68.18179.50900950-
Kalol(Guj)4.00-20260.0015501550NC
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-842109.60176517605.69
Utraula(UP)3.20NC587.5016301630-
Karaikal(Pud)3.00-62.9665.60216722408.35
Chinnasalem(TN)3.00-16.67368.8013001320-46.50
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC144.2015601570-15.68
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC130.0017001700NC
Naanpara(UP)2.60116.67227.0017251760-10.16
Bahraich(UP)2.409.09676.0017401750NC
Meerut(UP)2.00NC9.0012251325-
Faizabad(UP)1.80-18.18160.3018101820-1.09
Utraula(UP)1.40-12.561.6018201820-
Jagdalpur(Cht)1.00-1.001475--
Muli(Cht)1.00NC2.0014751475-
Bastar(Cht)1.00-1.001475--
Karpawand(Cht)1.00-99.75407.0014751475-
Lohandiguda(Cht)1.00NC2.0014751475-
Tokapal(Cht)1.00-99.5201.0014751475-
Devda(Cht)1.00-81.827.5014751475-
Jaitgiri(Cht)1.00NC5.0014001375-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC173.00205019505.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC77.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70NC805.0012101210-12.32
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)30.00-72.481059.0018001930-10.00
Holenarsipura(Kar)13.0018.18233.0017001600-19.05
Harappana Halli(Kar)10.00-61.541687.00250017009.41
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.606.67289.3013731954-46.07

Published on August 17, 2020
