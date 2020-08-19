Cereals Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:54:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Gangavathi(Kar)28.0030035.0019202400-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-28.571566.00184018250.82
Barhaj(UP)22.00102282.2017601760-1.68
Bangalore(Kar)18.00157.14371.0032503250-4.41
Nimbahera(Raj)14.00-33.33225.3012011260-
Achnera(UP)14.007.69528.7016001620-11.11
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-16.67574.8015801580-
Malpura(Raj)7.40-12.9421.6011251130-
Chirgaon(UP)6.00-6052.5014101450-
Raath(UP)5.80-10.77258.1013001320-
Gajsinghpur(Raj)5.00-97.93246.8011801309-
Mathura(UP)5.0025920.0016151626-14.55
Shamli(UP)5.00-44.44817.0015701570-
Firozabad(UP)4.609.52291.4015101530-13.47
Suratgarh(Raj)4.50-85.252470.1012011207-26.36
Aligarh(UP)4.00-201613.5015201500-20.00
Jhansi(UP)4.00-4.76236.70167516701.21
Tonk(Raj)3.00-52.3812.4011351200-
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-14.29449.6018151800NC
Ballia(UP)3.0020175.50180018107.78
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25305.6016001620-4.19
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29239.20168016702.13
Lalsot(Raj)2.70-67.07316.5011451150-30.18
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-20184.5015801575-16.84
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.60-20645.1011481154-37.61
Rasda(UP)1.6014.29185.1017501800-
Etawah(UP)1.50-40315.5016301575-13.76
Rura(UP)1.5050252.1015001500-11.76
Mahoba(UP)1.3030297.4016501675-0.60
Bundi(Raj)1.202017.2011851258-
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.0011.1123.0011001100-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.33133.9015751575-16.45
Choubepur(UP)1.00-28.5729.5017801800-6.81
Lucknow(UP)0.80NC2023.201700170018.88
Partaval(UP)0.80-2015.5018001785-
Deoli(Raj)0.70-79.4193.8011001130-
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)90.0021501375.00195017003.17
Thirukovilur(TN)50.0015076.0013162200-38.76
Manvi(Kar)37.0060.871155.0018871950-3.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00NC980.0021252050NC
Gandai(Cht)15.0011.1162.6017001550-
Pratappur(Cht)10.00NC70.0010001000NC
Gangavathi(Kar)10.00-74.3666.0020502300-
Jamnagar(Guj)8.00-10.002740--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC42.00230023004.55
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.67664.0017001700-39.29
Malpura(Raj)0.80-27.271.9024002650NC
Siddhpur(Guj)0.57-85.3831.8244374877-13.03
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1600.006013216.0011801185-41.00
Harihara(Kar)1554.00777.974327.0015701770-10.03
Mandya(Kar)1281.00296.5922951.0016001650-
Shimoga(Kar)776.00568.971077.0013251300-
Davangere(Kar)697.00138.75501.0013101320-
Santhesargur(Kar)405.003015.381724.0017001800NC
Farukhabad(UP)385.005.4811294.5011001060-44.44
Santhesargur(Kar)383.0037301531.001000900-36.63
Nagari(Cht)339.0027254644.40153014002.00
Davangere(Kar)281.00-47.4812583.0020701640-
Gondal(UP)253.002.2230904.8016301630-0.91
Harappana Halli(Kar)218.0073.027784.0013251325-39.77
Etah(UP)200.0090.485520.0011601150-39.27
Sirsaganj(UP)175.90173.145791.2011601130-41.12
Chura(Cht)142.50-142.501400--3.45
Ammoor(TN)142.01-14.342524.5112741250-25.89
Jasvantnagar(UP)120.00-7.693430.0011401150-40.00
Kandi(WB)120.0034.833328.00185018502.78
Basana(Cht)110.00-110.001385--
Mohamadabad(UP)110.0083.334341.1011501120-34.47
Hanagal(Kar)104.00-40.5730682.0012001298-29.41
Dahod(Guj)102.8013.099148.9019001850-7.32
T. Narasipura(Kar)100.004003898.002000182014.29
Jahangirabad(UP)100.00-16.676104.5012551240-37.25
Kasganj(UP)100.00-47.3713415.2011401120-
Kamlaganj(UP)100.008.113977.4010501050-43.24
Hanagal(Kar)93.00116.288865.0016001450-15.79
Hardoi(UP)90.00-30.7757045.00170017002.41
Katwa(WB)80.50-7.471503.5018151815-
Hasanpur(UP)79.0016.181094.4010501100-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)78.00-8.241557.0018151815-
Avalurpet'(TN)75.00-502074.9013001356-29.81
Charama(Cht)74.00-35.0912725.7015001550NC
Khargone(MP)70.00-46.15304.0011801130-
Cheyyar(TN)67.20-28.857272.0911401175-32.70
Kasdol(Cht)67.00-22.095539.00135013503.85
Thirukovilur(TN)60.00166.671282.5012751360-22.26
Kundagol(Kar)56.00-29.11206.0013001300-
Gangavathi(Kar)55.00-55.001500--
Manendragarh(Cht)50.00861.54441.3018401840-
Jahangirabad(UP)50.002548007.0022752275-14.95
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-28.572356.0012701260-21.60
Madhoganj(UP)50.0023.467102.0012251225-36.53
Sehjanwa(UP)50.00-16.672558.501750175029.63
Bilsi(UP)42.50-51.154961.7010501050-43.24
Gariyaband(Cht)40.00406.33167.90147014003.52
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.3383450.001700170030.77
Ujhani(UP)40.0014.294097.3011001100-35.29
Choubepur(UP)39.00-25.712205.8512001200-34.43
Madhoganj(UP)38.00-36.6746575.50170017103.03
Gondal(UP)35.50-5.333674.0018001800-1.64
Vellore(TN)31.43-12.94440.9013331335-16.69
Udumalpet(TN)30.0355.19218.1914501470-32.56
Ulundurpettai(TN)30.00-75460.45939949-46.53
Achnera(UP)30.003.453512.0023002250-
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0020467.8013001300-
Gorakhpur(UP)30.007.14840.5017451760-
Partaval(UP)30.0087.5866.50177517801.43
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)29.003.572722.2011501140-40.41
Boraee(Cht)26.304.37139.2011501200-23.33
Shikaripura(Kar)26.00-94.3414921.0014751300-
Surajpur(Cht)25.001503955.30184018403.66
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.00NC1713.4017101710-
Bijapur(Kar)25.0013.6447.0012001250-
Mainpuri(UP)25.00-16.671477.3011101125-
Chorichora(UP)23.00151345.50174017506.75
Sitapur(UP)22.00-2.2229194.601710170014.00
Katghora(Cht)20.0027.39365.9716601815-
Narayanpur(Cht)20.00NC980.4013501350-
Bhavarpur(Cht)20.00189.8649.1013701360NC
Dhamnod(MP)20.0069.4985.4011861185-
Basti(UP)20.00-205671.50175517555.72
Hapur(UP)20.00-16.67290.5013801370-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.332028.0014651440-29.40
Muradabad(UP)20.00-33.331148.5011201125-35.63
Devbhog(Cht)18.00-90.74576.40150015503.45
Madathukulam(TN)17.76-8.07321.6016501425-17.50
Choubepur(UP)17.50-10.261669.14188018757.43
Honnali(Kar)17.00-52.782709.0017951710-0.28
Hardoi(UP)17.00NC4809.1012201220-39.00
Wazirganj(UP)17.00-22.73898.0010801070-
Durg(Cht)16.00-23.81569.3014901420-
Dahod(Guj)15.50-56.463217.4013901390-9.15
Amoda(Cht)15.00500323.5014501450NC
Thirukovilur(TN)15.00650100.0013601435-47.27
Khalilabad(UP)15.00NC1854.001825182512.65
Raibareilly(UP)15.001002705.5017101750-8.31
Sikandraraau(UP)15.00200244.0011101105-23.45
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00255376.00175517555.09
Bankura Sadar(WB)15.00252453.0018151815-
Sambalpur(Cht)13.701.48463.4012001200-
Narharpur(Cht)13.00-53.573355.7015001550NC
Gattasilli(Cht)12.002035.0011001700-
Sarona(Cht)12.00-56.36462.70145014501.75
Kallakurichi(TN)12.00501784.9013261331-46.14
Salon(UP)12.00140771.0016501625-6.25
Bhikangaon(MP)11.50-58.18125.9011691081-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)11.30-16.3239.6012001200-18.20
Vikkiravandi(TN)11.30-57.03368.4012801300-26.86
Balodabazar(Cht)11.20-11.201700--
Korar(Cht)11.0069.2382.1012001200-
Soharatgarh(UP)11.0022.222129.60176017655.39
Champaknagar(Cht)10.50-41.6727981.7014001400-6.67
Arang(Cht)10.00-61.24805.20145015253.57
Belargaon(Cht)10.0025741.30140013507.69
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)10.00-28.57408.3814501450-
Bardewri(Cht)10.00-50429.00145014501.75
Himatnagar(Guj)10.00NC117.0012501325-37.50
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-76.191408.0015001500-43.40
Honnali(Kar)10.00-91.8721618.0013001350-37.50
Sorabha(Kar)10.00-9.091947.0015501600-
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.33780.0022002200-
Sambhal(UP)10.00-81.82997.0010501150-41.67
Haathras(UP)10.00-33.333345.9010511161-47.45
Udaipura(Raj)9.90-7.48513.0018001800-7.69
Tiruvennainallur(TN)9.70-93.07541.3311241195-28.32
Nawabganj(UP)9.00NC247.60180018005.88
Bhehjoi(UP)8.50-10.5378.5011251125-22.41
Dudhawa(Cht)8.00-79.49743.70145014501.75
Bundi(Raj)8.00-4.761299.2019011131-6.03
Devariya(UP)8.006.671073.50175017505.42
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)8.00-38.46136.0017901750-2.72
Lalganj(UP)7.5015.382708.3017001750-2.86
Dongargarh(Cht)7.00118.75370.0014001450-20.00
Belarbahara(Cht)7.0016.67344.2014001400-
Sira(Kar)7.00-7.001350--
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)6.60-17.598.60170017503.66
Bhanupratappur(Cht)6.50-3546.7012001200-
Bharthna(UP)6.50-18.75131.3011401160-41.24
Lakhanpuri(Cht)6.00-502590.0015001550NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00NC1293.00181518153.71
Kanker(Cht)5.00-90462.1014501450NC
Kalol(Guj)5.0025265.0015001550-3.23
Tulsipur(UP)5.00-33.33427.7016301630-
Vyra(Guj)4.90233.33494.1315371537-
Bundi(Raj)4.50-46.431299.2013311131-34.21
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20371.5016901650-3.43
Bangarmau(UP)4.0014.29992.3012001300-36.84
Khurja(UP)4.00-50543.5012751190-35.61
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-20686.001700168020.57
Valod(Buhari)(Guj)3.50-43.5566.0014751500-4.84
Chinnasalem(TN)3.5016.67372.3012401300-48.97
Baradwar(Cht)3.33-95.55125.7315001600-
Atrauli(UP)3.0020128.0011001110-39.56
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-62.5700.2012701195-36.18
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC147.2012801560-30.81
Rura(UP)3.00201490.1017521752-1.02
Utraula(UP)3.00NC593.5016301630-
Malpura(Raj)2.90-2.902175-22.19
Ariyalur Market(TN)2.5680.2825.8413211401-
Dhansura(Guj)2.5015011.5012501300-39.02
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-50112.5017001800-
Bahraich(UP)2.50-10.71681.30190017409.20
Rura(UP)2.50NC26.0017101705-7.82
Akaltara(Cht)2.20-73.81234.0514801500-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)2.1016.677.9012401850-
Takhatpur(Cht)2.00-93.8719842.4014501400-3.33
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.09164.5018101810-1.09
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.33132.0017001700NC
Lucknow(UP)1.706.251945.9013751380-25.27
Utraula(UP)1.606.6764.7018001800-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.50NC27.5016501650-
Sonamura(Tri)1.50-53.124.7017101750-
Naanpara(UP)1.50-16.67230.3017501750-8.85
Maduranthagam(TN)1.44-74.38522.43175017509.38
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.20NC22.801750175018.24
Jamnagar(Guj)1.00-1.001695--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC111.00175018009.38
S.Mandvi(Guj)0.929.521.7614501425-
Mandvi(Guj)0.929.523.7214501425-5.66
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.8033.33806.4012101220-12.32
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Salem(TN)21.90-58.21168.803175316024.51
Arasikere(Kar)15.00-501074.0018001800-10.00
Shimoga(Kar)12.00110018.0030003250-
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-28.571395.0031503150NC
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.00-6034.0023212222-11.07
Tindivanam(TN)3.40NC30.9022792399-12.98
Gingee(TN)1.50-509.002947295714.67
Thirukovilur(TN)1.00-5019.00237027500.42
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)13.00333.33588.4015732469-25.24
Vikkiravandi(TN)5.00-5.001237--
Kallakurichi(TN)1.40-12.5290.7015101373-40.69

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 19, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.