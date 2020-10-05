Cereals Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mumbai(Mah)159.0041.96721.0032003400-3.03
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)73.701468.09206.1022502250-25.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00NC1304.0017401725-7.94
Bellary(Kar)31.0040.91430.9012401380-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0050431.0019501930-7.14
Agra(UP)30.00-18.921042.9016301610-13.53
Gundlupet(Kar)29.00163.64200.0010001300-
Sindhanur(Kar)22.00-37.142317.0018001800-2.70
Bellary(Kar)19.00-40.62700.9023722555-45.33
Mahoba(UP)18.60148270.6014701440-17.18
Nargunda(Kar)16.00433.3335.0013102100-
Barhaj(UP)16.0023.082002.2017501750-2.78
Pune(Mah)14.00NC92.0045004750-
Ghaziabad(UP)12.009.09703.8014401450-
Jamnagar(Guj)11.00-22.002190--
Aligarh(UP)10.00251206.5015001500-20.21
Shamli(UP)9.00-18.18801.3014301445-
Mathura(UP)8.50NC837.0015601610-16.13
Rajkot(Guj)8.00NC343.9027502750-5.98
Malpura(Raj)7.00-5.4135.6010501125-
Lalitpur(UP)7.0055.56196.0015801600-9.71
Gadag(Kar)6.00-2520.0015122360-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)6.00-14.2939.0011421129-
Manendragarh(Cht)4.50-64.5721.7014001600NC
Gazipur(UP)4.5060.71196.0016501720-9.84
Achnera(UP)4.00-27.27599.0016251620-11.68
Firozabad(UP)3.50NC358.6016151480-7.45
Gulbarga(Kar)3.002007.0031004078-
Etawah(UP)3.0050146.4015751625-15.78
Ballia(UP)2.5025155.5017201730-2.82
Akola(Mah)2.00-33.3347.008501100-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.00NC9.0014751200-
Yeotmal(Mah)2.00-4.001298--
Kopaganj(UP)2.002587.7017251725-5.99
Porbandar(Guj)1.606.674.702515256513.80
Shikohabad(UP)1.505098.5016551670-10.05
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40164.0014251435-24.20
Karvi(UP)1.50-57.14254.4014351400-14.07
Choubepur(UP)1.407.6942.7017801775-2.73
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.30-89.1781.7024602490-2.96
Kalol(Guj)1.20NC13.4037651700-
Azamgarh(UP)1.20NC453.3017301720-5.46
Robertsganj(UP)1.20NC30.5017251815-4.17
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0019002200-9.52
Gadag(Kar)1.00-2.002267--
Gangapur(Mah)1.00NC77.1017801451-
Washim(Mah)1.00NC3.0011001500-
Mantha(Mah)1.00-8011.0016501650-
Rura(UP)1.00NC37.1015251550-10.29
Partaval(UP)0.80-2023.2017401725-
Amreli(Guj)0.70-74.076.5028502925-1.04
Lucknow(UP)0.70NC1547.2017101725-2.29
Bandikui(Raj)0.60-1.20985--
Siddhpur(Guj)0.51-13.564.9217551735-7.39
Maize
Khair(UP)5500.00-11000.001711--
Amloh(Pun)4290.00-8580.001888--
Shahjahanpur(UP)3500.00-7000.001260--29.21
Aligarh(UP)3300.00964.527731.0018501900-42.19
Jahangirabad(UP)2500.00-5000.001890--
Dhilwan(Pun)2232.40-4464.801888--
Kosikalan(UP)1800.00506012.2017201670-25.57
Pilibhit(UP)1800.009005020.0013501515-22.64
Garh Shankar(Pun)1723.00-3446.001888--
Buland Shahr(UP)1400.0046566.672808.0018812220-
Khurja(UP)1200.00-2400.001921--
Nawanshahar(Pun)1190.00-2380.001888--
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)1091.2075.585014.501888189316.54
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)1044.50795.036000.701888128127.57
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)773.0013703.571576.701888105037.81
Khair(UP)750.0015.387660.0018811900-42.12
Bhadson(Pun)720.006201540.0018881888-
Malerkotla(Pun)700.0013001450.0020201960-
Haathras(UP)600.00503653.5019001950-24.00
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)585.0045801182.50188871025.87
Mainpuri(UP)570.0099.314177.0018501675-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)450.00-900.001888--
Saharanpur(UP)420.00-840.001900--
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)394.00210.245800.0014351425-44.27
Hapur(UP)325.00400805.0019202520-
Bharthna(UP)320.00433.33770.0016651900-
Lakhimpur(UP)300.00114.2925787.001530161010.87
Dadri(UP)300.00400660.0019152500-27.74
Sitapur(UP)294.0011255401.30152017000.66
Hunsur(Kar)268.002580784.009001100-35.71
Kannauj(UP)250.0019.0519003.0011201120-44.00
Puwaha(UP)241.10761.07729.7013001760-
Gingee(TN)225.00502257.5017861835-12.49
Jagalur(Kar)202.00260.711488.0014701200-
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)194.003.741371.0024002400-9.43
Hardoi(UP)180.0028.5714910.0016301640-5.78
Vilaspur(UP)180.00-360.001400--20.00
Hathur(Pun)167.25-334.501888--
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)160.00-51.37910.0018881925-
Etawah(UP)150.00501490.0016802200-
Ghaziabad(UP)150.0087.5393.0018902040-
Bindki(UP)150.001664.716941.5014801820-12.94
Lingasugur(Kar)145.00184.31341.0013802300-
Etah(UP)140.0016.675209.0011301120-42.93
Mohamadabad(UP)121.007.565083.9011301110-36.69
Bijnaur(UP)120.00-240.001640--
Golagokarnath(UP)120.00-65.712690.001620157054.29
Shikaripura(Kar)117.0062.512612.0013001300-43.48
Gangoh(UP)116.00-10.771292.8018601705-17.70
Kandi(WB)98.0022.53150.00185018502.78
Ujhani(UP)89.0011.254907.5011001110-40.54
Katghora(Cht)85.6037.18844.4716601660-
Gondal(UP)83.0012.1629316.5016201620-3.57
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)81.00-162.001888--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00-160.001900--
Hardoi(UP)70.00NC3205.1011801200-32.18
Kustagi(Kar)66.00101137.0013391331-35.00
Santhesargur(Kar)66.00-93.142786.009001000-30.77
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.008.331543.0013501340-31.65
Choubepur(UP)63.001.612522.5012201175-37.11
Somvarpet(Kar)58.00-14.711544.0010001000-23.08
Ammoor(TN)57.74-25.45192.9313731437-
Mumbai(Mah)56.00833.33520.0020002100-28.57
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC496.00181018103.43
Farukhabad(UP)54.504.8112473.6010801060-45.45
Nargunda(Kar)53.00-19.710719.0014001420-30.07
Bilsi(UP)51.0034.215455.3011501100-37.84
Kalipur(WB)50.00-19.352295.00181518153.71
Wazirganj(UP)48.00700217.0016101810-14.81
Madhoganj(UP)46.0012.212501.5016251650-8.19
Kamlaganj(UP)42.5016.442670.2010501050-46.15
Charra(UP)41.0051.85947.1012001100-40.00
Madhoganj(UP)40.50506014.0011901210-40.05
Honnali(Kar)40.00NC2870.0017301700-3.89
Akaltara(Cht)39.001672.73312.0514001480-
Gondal(UP)38.50102926.0016501700-5.71
Haveri(Kar)36.00NC6103.0013001430-42.22
Bhurkoni(Cht)35.00-70.001350--
Charama(Cht)33.00266.678879.20150015007.14
Amroha(UP)32.00-64.001615--
Achnera(UP)31.0063.162573.0022002210-
Amalner(Mah)30.0087.5156.0012001356-46.93
Atrauli(UP)30.00-60.001850--
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-33.332609.0013401300-23.43
Wazirganj(UP)30.00-33.331490.0011001090-
Madathukulam(TN)27.94-19.37583.1714201550-16.47
Jahangirabad(UP)27.504507261.0012101175-39.50
Charra(UP)27.00-66.25134.0018302200-25.61
Balrampur(UP)26.00116.67387.0016301680-4.12
Gundlupet(Kar)25.00108.33201.0013001400-
Haveri(Kar)25.0040055.00161116301.96
Lakhani(Mah)25.00115052.0022302050-7.28
Hapur(UP)25.0025490.5012401240-
Muradabad(UP)25.00-50.001610--
Sandila(UP)25.0066.67986.7016401680-6.29
Ramanujganj(Cht)24.00-52.94388.4018401840-
Pandariya(Cht)22.7060.99312.9014151455-5.03
Sirsaganj(UP)21.60-39.33164.7018952150-
Balodabazar(Cht)21.0054.412656.3014151550-
Partaval(UP)21.005850.0016701680-2.34
Kasdol(Cht)20.00-953733.00135013503.85
Kalvan(Mah)20.00400247.0012011151-44.17
Khair(UP)20.00NC1765.0011801120-38.86
Shikohabad(UP)20.00100375.5011101100-42.93
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-202198.50170017106.25
Vishalpur(UP)20.00104.0888.8013401725-23.43
Mehmoodabad(UP)18.00-52.633684.80155014701.97
Mainpuri(UP)17.20-4.441475.3011001140-
Bahraich(UP)17.00107.327146.6016401630-7.34
Narayanpur(Cht)16.00-85.531233.6011501350-8.00
Sahiyapur(UP)16.00-33.332777.0017201710-3.10
Kallakurichi(TN)15.00501432.1012741319-41.13
Malpura(Raj)14.90413.7932.702070217516.29
Takhatpur(Cht)13.30121.678729.3013001500-18.75
Kurnool(AP)13.00106.3582.0012091378-26.28
Kota(Raj)13.00182.6136446.2012141300-43.53
Honnali(Kar)12.00-66.6718337.0013001350-39.53
Madhugiri(Kar)12.0030036.0013631400-
Nawabganj(UP)12.0050226.3016501700-2.94
Sirsaganj(UP)11.20-58.215570.7011801180-41.29
Badayoun(UP)11.00-81.67443.0011001100-40.22
Muradabad(UP)11.00-35.291342.5011251110-39.84
Raibareilly(UP)11.0022.221634.5015301620-17.30
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-8.33793.1017301650-1.98
Sambalpur(Cht)10.00-13.04604.8012001200-
Bellary(Kar)10.00233.33464.6013661412-38.25
Utraula(UP)10.0042.86670.5016301620-
Devariya(UP)8.5041.67705.0016401680-1.20
Himatnagar(Guj)8.00-30.43138.5011251275-40.79
Devala(Mah)8.00-81.4222.0011751505-40.66
Chorichora(UP)8.00-5.881240.5016351635-7.37
Ghaziabad(UP)7.50-37.5621.3013251330-
Akbarpur(UP)7.5066.67202.0016501150-1.20
Narharpur(Cht)7.00133.332248.10150015007.14
Kalol(Guj)7.0040112.9015001550-17.81
Faizabad(UP)7.0040130.8016601670-12.63
Baloda(Janjgir Campus)(Cht)6.00197.0314.0214501600-9.38
Bangarmau(UP)6.00100296.7012001200-37.66
Agra(UP)6.009.09503.5011651140-40.86
Ghiraur(UP)6.0030059.5018202000-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)6.00172.73974.3011001140-45.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.6046084.2016501340-19.51
Lalganj(UP)5.40202206.9015001550-14.29
Champaknagar(Cht)5.00-5017874.1813801400-8.00
Lakhanpuri(Cht)5.001501531.70150015007.14
Mangalore(Kar)5.00-76.1985.0018001800-
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-16.67246.50165016501.54
Sultanpur(UP)5.00-753320.00170017009.68
Faizabad(UP)4.50-43.751808.9016601660-2.92
Jayas(UP)4.1013.89901.9014901480-16.06
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-11.11126.0017001710-7.10
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3349.5017001750-1.45
Lalitpur(UP)4.0010094.8016001800-5.33
Khatra(WB)4.00-33.33272.50181518153.71
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.403259.9014801310-32.73
Naanpara(UP)3.2028476.201640163026.15
Gadag(Kar)3.00-85.7152.0012471365-31.10
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC162.9014001380-22.65
Sandila(UP)2.50-16.6768.2012201190-36.62
Firozabad(UP)2.104023.6012001250-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC123.0019501950NC
Pavani(Mah)2.0010056.00215022006.17
Bharthna(UP)2.00-66.67166.8011401110-41.24
Milak(UP)2.00-4.001650--
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-1025.7016501700-4.07
Lucknow(UP)1.805.881319.7013501350-22.86
Utraula(UP)1.805.8880.5016601700-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-53.12151.6016801650-2.61
Pune(Mah)1.00NC4.0018501850-28.16
Rahata(Mah)1.00-88.8920.0012301625-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1533.9219001900NC
Bahraich(UP)1.00-64.29504.1016501670-8.84
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-90.91748.0011901190-41.09
Atrauli(UP)0.80-55.56119.1012001120-34.07
Khurja(UP)0.80-80607.1011851190-40.75
Lucknow(UP)0.80-202.6016801660-
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.29190.7016501700-8.33
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)81.0022.73650.0018001950-23.40
Gingee(TN)2.0053.8514.6021032080-18.33
Tindivanam(TN)1.10-35.2933.7021222199-16.78
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60NC7.9019141824-19.41
Sajje
Gadag(Kar)1.00-2.00851--

Published on October 05, 2020
