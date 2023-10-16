BhoomiSeva, a distributor for “Bhu-Vision”, a pioneering automated soil testing platform, has launched a soil health card project that will be promoted through a network of 12.5 lakh chemists’ shops. The project offers to bring efficient and cost-effective solutions to farmers.

At the heart of the project is — Vision soil testing equipment, manufactured by Himedia Labs and co-developed by KrishiTantra in collaboration with ICAR-IIRR, which has advanced IoT capabilities. This promises to revolutionise soil testing in the country, providing benefits across various sectors.

According to Melind Deshpande, founder and CEO of BhoomiSeva, the chemists will play a pivotal role as brand ambassadors in this initiative, making them key contributors.

Seeking NRIs, HNIs support

The project will seek support from non-resident Indians and high-networth individuals for donating a machine, test or kit consisting of seeds and fertilizers to villages and farmers. Deshpande has called for personal social responsibility (PSR), inviting citizens to participate by contributing soil tests for farmers.

About 80 prospective stockists took part in a recent launch of the project, which aims to be a transformative initiative. The project empowers policymakers with data-driven insights for informed decision-making. By promoting soil testing adoption, it encourages sustainable agricultural practices, a company statement said.

Farmers gain valuable insights into their soil’s health, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding crops, fertilizers, and irrigation. Village-level entrepreneurs working with BhoomiSeva will have an opportunity to offer soil test services.