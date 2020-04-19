CIFT to produce formalin test kits to check adulteration in fish

To check adulteration in fish, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is producing formalin test kits for distribution among health department officials and other agencies.

The Kochi- based CIFT was prompted to begin production of these kits following the closure of the private laboratory in Mumbai making the kits.

CN Ravishankar, Director, CIFT, said CIFT laboratories in Mumbai, Veraval, Vishakapatnam, and Kochi would make the kits. The institute will also provide technical support to Kerala State Food Safety Commissionerate in ensuring the quality and freshness of fish. Large quantities of adulterated and spoiled fish are dumped into Kerala from neighbouring States, he added.

CIFT will also start testing of fish/shellfish samples from seafood exporters, as they lack lab facilities in the private sector. The Kerala government has requested to provide technical guidance for setting up fresh fish storage facility to manage the glut caused by the lockdown.

“We have suggested the use of reefer container-based fresh fish storage system. We have provided all technical details and will supervise the construction and maintenance as and when required to ensure preservation and storage of excess catch,” Ravishankar said.

CIFT also recommended to the Andhra Pradesh government to increase aqua products processing and cold storage infrastructure to overcome the market price fluctuations and to withstand the emergencies as well as to meet the future export and domestic market needs.