Coffee Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-66.67334.0076008600-1.30
Published on September 17, 2019
coffee (commodity)