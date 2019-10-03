Coffee Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC350.00760076004.11
Published on October 03, 2019
