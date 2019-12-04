Coffee Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60474.0076006600-1.30
Published on December 04, 2019
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)