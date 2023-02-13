Weather conditions in growing regions has hit tea arrivals in Coonoor auctions, but blenders support lift prices of some CTC leaf varieties.

According to traders, winter has affected plucking in many growing areas and factories are working once in a week, hitting tea arrivals to the auctions. This is evident from the offered quantities for the trading as the total offerings in leaf was 7,65,731 kg in sale 6. Of this, 76 per cent sold. In dust category, the offered quantity was 2,59,925 kg with 88 per cent sold.

Traders said blenders support has facilitated some improvement in prices for some varieties, witnessing a good sales percentage.

Global Tea Auctioneers said that high-priced and better liquoring sorts in leaf CTC was dearer by ₹2-3 and more at times in line with quality. The better medium sorts were fully firm to dearer by ₹1-2, occasionally some lots sold lower by ₹2-3.

The mediums and plainer sorts were lower by ₹1-2 and more at times with fair withdrawals more particularly on the bolder grades.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹4-5. The high-priced and better liquoring sorts were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹2-3 and certain lots sold dearer by ₹2-3 as well.

In dust orthodox, primary orthodox dust grades were occasionally dearer by ₹2-3. Secondaries and finer dusts were lower by ₹1-2.