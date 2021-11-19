Continue to implement farm reforms in a politically acceptable manner: SEA

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has said that farm reforms should continue to be implemented in a more politically acceptable manner.

Atul Chaturvedi, President of SEA of India, said, “Our Honourable Prime Minister has given a Guru Purab gift to the protesting farmers of Punjab. In any case, these farm laws were already on the backburner and Supreme Court was also seized of the matter. With hardened opposition stand of the farmers, for whose benefits these farm laws were designed, it was really magnanimous on part of our Prime Minister to announce its withdrawal.

The Indian agriculture sector is crying for massive reforms if it has to become competitive and improve farm incomes. He said the current high MSP (minimum support price) can never be sustainable as it would hurt the consumer big time.

“Our productivity levels, which are less than 50 per cent of world average in practically all agri commodities, have to go up to improve rural incomes. We only hope agri reforms in a more politically acceptable manner should continue to be implemented,” he added.