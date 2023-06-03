Coromandel International Limited, a Murugappa group company that provides agri solutions, has launched ‘Nano DAP’, a nanotechnology-based fertilizer which was developed by its R&D centre based at IIT Bombay, here on Saturday. “We have conducted around 700 field trials and partnered with a few agricultural universities to establish efficacy of the product. It received regulatory clearance from the Department of Fertilizers,” a company executive said in a statement.

The company is in the process of setting up a Nano DAP production facility in Andhra Pradesh with a capacity to manufacture four crore bottles. “It is likely to be commissioned in 2023. The product would be available in one-litre bottles, which can supplement the nutrient needs of one acre farm,” he said.

Arun Baroka, Secretary (Union Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals), said that Nano DAP marked a significant step in the country’s push towards achieving the Atma Nirbhar vision for fertilizers. “We are working closely with the industry to promote its usage and positioning it as an alternate fertilizer to conventional nutrients. Its usage is expected to provide impetus to sustainable farming practices by providing site specific nutrition, minimising wastages and conserving water,” he said.

