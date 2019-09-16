Cotton Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:53:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Surajgarh(Raj)162.00710182.0053755200-
Moolanur(TN)158.93-15.67926.6359006100-
Kosikalan(UP)50.00900430.0052004750-0.19
Rajkot(Guj)40.0033.3312754.00625060758.70
Haathras(UP)20.00150123.10565055005.61
Kolathur(TN)15.00NC802.1347004700-11.32
Khair(UP)15.00733.3396.3050005400-
Thalaivasal(TN)10.30-10.305100--
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC90.0056005600-
Gangavalli(TN)7.50275180.5051505100-
Gingee(TN)5.10-42.714.6050505200-8.18
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.0046004800-2.13
Published on September 16, 2019
