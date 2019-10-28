Cotton Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:38:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Santhesargur(Kar)1822.00-3644.006481-11.07
Surajgarh(Raj)189.00-53.337258.0053505325-
Manvi(Kar)108.0022.732122.0048565500-6.88
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.0047004900-2.08
Published on October 28, 2019
