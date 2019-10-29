Cotton Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:21:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Adampur(Har)1344.30-2688.605180--
Sirsa(Har)504.60-1009.205090--
Uchana(Har)295.00-24.94983.0050805360-
New Grain Market , Jind(Har)87.00-174.005350-7.00
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)86.00222.1198.7050615463-
Tosham(Har)84.90-169.805150--
Ding(Har)24.30-48.605062--
Boha(Pun)20.00-60157.0049604950-
Narnaund(Har)12.60-25.205180-3.60
Bhadara(Raj)9.00-18.005206--
Mahur(Mah)5.00-28.5750.0039004350-17.02
Kolathur(TN)4.00-50831.1344004400-12.00
Bareta(Pun)3.50-87.76160.0050305000-5.45
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.0044004700-8.33
Thiruppananthal(TN)1.00-87.5156.0045004500-4.34
Published on October 29, 2019
