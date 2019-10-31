Cotton Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:05:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1360.0035.8663702.0050304965-6.07
Sirsa(Har)711.6041.022432.4051405090-
Goluwala(Raj)368.90-11.459129.2051005060-5.12
Surajgarh(Raj)228.00-46.358564.0053305325-
Manvi(Kar)123.002.52608.0048654800-11.34
Sindhanur(Kar)22.00-85.33403.005200540026.83
Bijay Nagar(Raj)15.0036.361526.8053005300-7.83
Thiruppananthal(TN)5.00NC176.005450550015.86
Haathras(UP)5.00-75285.4056505600-0.88
Published on October 31, 2019
