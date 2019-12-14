Cotton Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:04:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)266.03119.554283.1448004700-12.17
Partur(Mah)247.0075.18894.005100500027.50
Sindhanur(Kar)168.001.821295.0054405000-1.09
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)148.0742.463596.5253004500-2.93
Rajpipla(Guj)143.0025.442750.405225522516.11
Dhoraji(Guj)82.002.892611.7050554955-9.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)73.05138.341647.3750004850-7.83
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC121.0047004600-4.08
Published on December 14, 2019
