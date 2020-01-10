Cotton Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:15:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)3303.0077.3316907.6759005950-
Suratgarh(Raj)1422.00-59323.005110--5.81
Kille Dharur(Mah)988.0022.895800.0054505450-3.11
Bodeli(Guj)463.84-44.198801.5253005350-2.75
Rajkot(Guj)405.00-12.99710.00542554003.33
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)280.37-3.383390.6550005300-8.26
Babra(Guj)280.00-12.51220.0051005175-
Goluwala(Raj)204.30-7356.925270--4.18
Halvad(Guj)169.8624.314079.6452005150-2.80
Dhandhuka(Guj)146.0060.442105.1052555395-5.49
Rajpipla(Guj)132.00-9.93293.8052505250-2.78
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)90.00NC580.0052505200-4.55
Rajula(Guj)72.50-14.71773.3048784833-
Savarkundla(Guj)60.00NC1016.0049384953-6.88
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)40.44-94.363258.6450005300-8.26
Dhoraji(Guj)40.00-13.231684.60543053551.40
Bijay Nagar(Raj)35.00-12.51627.0051505150-11.21
Manvi(Kar)32.00-78.526100.0052005122-6.05
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)29.8230.05944.8953005350-2.75
Gangavalli(TN)20.00-33.3375.0047004700-
Palitana(Guj)12.00-36.84357.4050505025-3.81
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.4015.15148.7049304945-
Balasinor(Guj)8.507.5955.6045004500-12.62
Annur(TN)7.33-34.335000--
Kudchi(Kar)2.00-9.004900--
Haathras(UP)2.00NC194.005500540012.13
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC43.00500051504.17
Vedachandur(TN)1.00-8014.0053505250-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-4046.3050005000-
Published on January 10, 2020
