Cotton Prices

as on : 17-03-2020 04:02:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajpipla(Guj)1.70NC3978.7051505150NC
Published on March 17, 2020
