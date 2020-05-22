Cotton Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 01:00:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Goluwala(Raj)225.602.418487.8554055405-12.11
Bodeli(Guj)185.00-35.0916630.1354005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)142.70-28.168456.9754005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)82.25176.566750.4654005400-10.00
Nargunda(Kar)77.00-18.091655.0029053000-32.61
Halvad(Guj)31.2888.434672.0842504150-30.04
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)30.09613803.5854005400-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC86.0032003500-36.00
Kottur(Kar)1.00-93.75126.0030633292-
Published on May 22, 2020
