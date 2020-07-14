Cotton Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:27:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Anthiyur(TN)222.25-0.63835.6542594029-
Manvi(Kar)212.0085.968078.0036413464-26.33
Rajkot(Guj)162.5012.0713796.5045554605-24.59
Amreli(Guj)95.70-42.311341.9041604295-32.19
Dhrol(Guj)10.0049.25694.4035553370-34.59
Vankaner(Guj)10.00-50455.0037503750-27.88
Haveri(Kar)8.00-90.24458.0032733385-19.36
Bhavnagar(Guj)6.40-6.403890--
Rajula(Guj)6.00-11.76927.2039403703-29.68
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00NC1228.5040053968-31.40
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)4.90-19.67444.8036303765-28.82
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.0047004600-2.08
Published on July 14, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
