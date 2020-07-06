Covid-19 fallout: Cashew exports in both quantity and value, take a hit in Q1

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Kochi, July 6
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on India’s cashew exports with a 41 per cent decline in quantity and 38 per cent in value in the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
Exporters attribute the dismal performance to the lockdown that hindered the operations of many cashew factories, hitting overseas shipments and domestic sales.
However, the rising retail sales especially in the US and the EU markets on increased snacking in May and June have brought some cheer to the sector, witnessing slight improvements in export figures.
“There are some positive developments in the export market with increased shipments to the US, Japan, Australia, and Iran in May and June, compared to April in the current fiscal year. There are firm orders from other markets as well,” said K Rajesh of Kerala Cashew Industries Promotion Council.
On the domestic side, he said, the drop was around 40 per cent, especially for broken kernels in the upcountry markets of Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Chennai, among others. The sector could not even derive the benefit of declining raw cashew prices in the international markets, which came down to $1,000 per tonne from $1,650-1,700 in 2019.
According to RK Bhoodes, Chairman, Federation of Indian Cashew Industry, the sector has taken measures to highlight cashew nut as a natural immunity boosting product due to the presence of zinc and other minerals in it. “We are developing a new channel for marketing to boost consumption, emphasising on the health benefits of cashew nut,” he said.
In upcountry markets, the primary level of consumption was down due to Covid-19. But the sector witnessed a 23 per cent rise in secondary level consumption, thank to increased offtake from confectionery companies, which, he said, is a good sign.
Trade analysts Pankaj N Sampat of Samson Traders said that the cashew sector in India expects a quick and significant revival in demand due to lower kernel prices, provided the Covid-19 situation improves in the next six to eight weeks. If that happens, there could be a squeeze in the availability of kernels during the peak consumption period, which starts in August.
Exports of cashew for the year 2020-21
Export/Import
April
May
June
2020
2019
% growth
2020
2019
% growth
2020
2019
% growth
Export cashew kernels
Q (tonnes)
2406
4928
-51.18
3334
5068
-34.21
3358.5
5427
-38.11
Value (₹ Cr)
147.24
289.56
-49.15
199.50
292.82
-31.87
206.89
308.50
-32.94
Valud US$
19.56
41.71
-53.10
26.50
41.96
-36.84
27.32
44.4
-38.47
Roasted & Salted cashew
Q (tonnes)
19.31
80
-75.87
21.24
146
-85.45
148.92
172.95
-13.89
Value (₹ Cr)
Value (US$ million)
1.42
0.037
5.51
0.28
-74.28
-86.79
1.39
0.18
11.03
1.58
-87.40
-88.3825
11.25
1.49
12.57
1.81
-10.50
-17.92
Export- Cashew nut shell liquid
Q (tonnes)
152
415
-63.37
159
231
-31.17
162.18
258.83
-37.34
Value (₹ Cr)
0.62
1.94
-68.14
0.61
1.27
-52.20
0.63
1.40
-55.00
Value (US$ million)
0.082
0.79
-89.62
0.08
0.18
-55.20
0.083
0.20
-58.61
Source: Trade data
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...