Covid-19 impact: Palm oil imports drop 14% in August

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
India’s palm oil imports in August dropped 13.9 per cent from a year earlier to 734,351 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Friday, due to a sluggish recovery in demand from hotels and restaurants as local coronavirus cases continued to rise.
The country’s soyoil imports dropped 10.4 per cent year-on-year to 394,735 tonnes last month, while sunflower oil imports fell 31 per cent to 158,518 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.
India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils and lower purchases could put downward pressure on Malaysian palm oil prices and US soyoil prices.
Palm oil is mainly consumed by hotels and restaurants, which gradually began reopening from June after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed in March. Palm oil sales picked up pace in July, but demand waned in August due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the world’s second most populous country.
India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and other oils, such as soyoil and sunflower oil, from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.
Lower imports of palm oil and soyoil pushed India’s total edible oil imports in August down 14 per cent year-on-year to 1.37 million tonnes, the SEA said.
In the first 10 months of the 2019-20 marketing year, which started in November, India’s edible oil imports fell 13 per cent to 11.2 million tonnes, the SEA said.
India’s overall edible oil imports may drop by 1.4-1.5 million tonnes to 13.4-13.5 million tonnes in the current oil year to October 2020, down from previous year’s total purchases of 14.9 million tonnes, said BV Mehta, executive director of the SEA.
India imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and palmolein in January and later suspended 39 licences to import refined palm from neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh.
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
On September 12, 490 BC, the battle of Marathon was fought between the invading Persian army and the citizens ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...