ThiruvananthapuramIndia Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deep depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone ‘Mandous’ (pronounced ‘Man-Dous’) by midnight on Wednesday. It lay on Thursday morning about 330 km East-North-East of Trincomalee and 450 km East-South-East of Jaffna (both Sri Lanka); 500 km East-South-East of Karaikal; and 580 km South-East of Chennai.

The cyclone formation was delayed several hours than expected close to the midnight (11.30 pm) on Thursday and observations suggest it has slowed down in terms of lateral movement. ‘Mandous’ is expected to cross the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota by midnight on Friday as a minimal cyclone.

Landfall as minimal cyclone

The landfall will be accompanied by a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. Wind speeds were estimated higher at 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph on Thursday and will stay as such till 5.30 pm on Friday. Sea-surface temperatures are cooler along the North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts, a disincentive for further strengthening.

The cyclone is favourably positioned within a benign but narrow corridor bounded by higher wind shear values (high shear from opposing winds is a drag on cyclone dynamics and weaken it). This corridor will allow the system to hold on to itself, though the base may remain compromised thanks to the cooler waters. Cyclones thrive best on waters warmed beyond the threshold of 27.5℃.

Drizzles reported in Chennai

A western disturbance has reached the Afghanistan and Pakistan border on Thursday morning and is on course to check into the Indian side across Punjab/North-West Rajasthan. Forecasts suggest that it may not be strong enough just yet to waylay the cyclone or divert it away from the coast.

Drizzles have been reported from parts of Chennai on Thursday morning even as the cyclone hovers at a distance of 600 km away from the cost. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and isolated heavy over adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Heavier rain on Friday

On Friday, it will turn into light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. It will be isolated heavy to very heavy over North Interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and South Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the South-East Bay on Thursday; the South-West Bay from Thursday to Saturday; along and off the Sri Lanka coast on Thursday and Friday; along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar from Thursday to Saturday. Those out at sea should return to the coast or move to safer areas.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit