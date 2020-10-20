Weather: Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal awaits upgrade as low, says IMD

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic circulation has persisted over the Central Bay of Bengal from Monday evening to this (Tuesday) morning awaiting an upgrade to the next level as a low-pressure area, before it turns ‘well-marked’ (intensify a round).
The IMD has extended its watch for initiation of the low later into the day but private forecaster Skymet Weather had called out the low on Monday itself. Meanwhile, a trough (elongated area of lower pressures) runs out from the cyclonic circulation into land over Peninsular India.
On Tuesday, the IMD sees fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Odisha and Peninsular India except Kerala during the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Odisha on Wednesday.
The trough running over land has already triggered associated weather in terms of rain, thundershowers and lightning, and the IMD expects it to persist over the next four days as well. The trough is aligned across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.
The eight hours until Monday evening saw rain or thundershowers at most places over North Interior Karnataka; at many places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; and at isolated places over Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Kerala.
Thunderstorms rolled out over the plains of West Bengal, Odisha, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period.
Meanwhile, an extended outlook from IMD for October 25-27 sees fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over North-East India. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over parts of East India, the West coast and the Bay (Andaman & Nicobar) Islands.
This could indicate a potential landfall of the intensified form of the brewing low-pressure area -a deep depression as projected by Skymet Weather though likely not reaching that level per IMD – which could spare Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from threat of further rain and flood.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...