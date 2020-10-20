Weather: Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal awaits upgrade as low, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic circulation has persisted over the Central Bay of Bengal from Monday evening to this (Tuesday) morning awaiting an upgrade to the next level as a low-pressure area, before it turns ‘well-marked’ (intensify a round).

The IMD has extended its watch for initiation of the low later into the day but private forecaster Skymet Weather had called out the low on Monday itself. Meanwhile, a trough (elongated area of lower pressures) runs out from the cyclonic circulation into land over Peninsular India.

Weather trigger trough over land

On Tuesday, the IMD sees fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Odisha and Peninsular India except Kerala during the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Odisha on Wednesday.

The trough running over land has already triggered associated weather in terms of rain, thundershowers and lightning, and the IMD expects it to persist over the next four days as well. The trough is aligned across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.

Thundershowers and lightning

The eight hours until Monday evening saw rain or thundershowers at most places over North Interior Karnataka; at many places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; and at isolated places over Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Kerala.

Thunderstorms rolled out over the plains of West Bengal, Odisha, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period.

Rains projected for North-East

Meanwhile, an extended outlook from IMD for October 25-27 sees fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over North-East India. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over parts of East India, the West coast and the Bay (Andaman & Nicobar) Islands.

This could indicate a potential landfall of the intensified form of the brewing low-pressure area -a deep depression as projected by Skymet Weather though likely not reaching that level per IMD – which could spare Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from threat of further rain and flood.