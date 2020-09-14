Dabur India forays in the edible oil segment

Dabur India on Monday said it is foraying in the edible oils space with the launch of its cold-pressed mustard oil, in a bid to strengthen its food business. The product is being exclusively launched on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and MilkBasket.

The company has rolled out more than 40 products this year since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India said, "Dabur is committed to introducing products that offer the best of nature for holistic health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil is another step forward in this direction and is part of our strategy to increase the width and depth of our food business in India.”

The homegrown FMCG major said this launch was also in response to the government's push towards creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dabur cold pressed mustard oil is priced at ₹220 for a 1-litre pack.

Malhotra added that the product has been specially created to meet the growing consumer needs for healthier cooking oils."There has been a massive rise in health awareness and management of lifestyle in India. Consumers are today becoming more conscious of what they eat and are increasingly focusing on healthier diets and consumption of healthier cooking oils," he added.