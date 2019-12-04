Decline in selling pressure lifts pulses

Agri Business

Speculators’ grip and decline in selling pressure from the Nafed has once again perked up the majority of pulses and pulse seeds in Indore mandis with urad (bold) rising to ₹7,800-8,100 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹6,000-6,100. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,500-8,600, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,700-8,800, while urad moongar ruled at ₹10,100-10,500. Our Correspondent

