Deep depression: Landfall pushed further to Tuesday morning

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 4 km/hr early Monday morning and lay centred about 280 km south-east of Visakhapatnam. It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression later in the day.
The system is expected to continue to move in the same direction and cross the North Andhra Pradesh coast, presumably without further weakening, between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early hours of Tuesday, the third time it has come to be rescheduled.
This is even as a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea, around the same area as the current depression originated, by Wednesday. The whole tropical region around the globe seems to be on the boil, with the Bay depression among as many as seven other systems of varying intensity under watch.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the withdrawal line of the erstwhile South-West Monsoon continued to be stalled along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar across North-West and adjoining West India, reached at least a week ago.
Monsoon third-best in 30 years despite a truant July, says IMD
Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast today (Monday) at most places, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over South Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and North Kerala while it would be heavy over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.
Extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm over above) is likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Kerala and adjoining Coastal Karnataka. On Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall is forecast at most places with heavy to very heavy falls over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and heavy falls over South Odisha, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Vidarbha.
Weather: Current low could be harbinger of more churn in Bay of Bengal
Fishermen are advised not to venture into West-Central, North-West and South-West Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts from Monday till the forenoon of Tuesday, and over Gulf of Mannar on Monday and Tuesday.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...