Deep depression: Landfall pushed further to Tuesday morning

The depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 4 km/hr early Monday morning and lay centred about 280 km south-east of Visakhapatnam. It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression later in the day.

The system is expected to continue to move in the same direction and cross the North Andhra Pradesh coast, presumably without further weakening, between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early hours of Tuesday, the third time it has come to be rescheduled.

This is even as a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea, around the same area as the current depression originated, by Wednesday. The whole tropical region around the globe seems to be on the boil, with the Bay depression among as many as seven other systems of varying intensity under watch.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the withdrawal line of the erstwhile South-West Monsoon continued to be stalled along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar across North-West and adjoining West India, reached at least a week ago.

Heavy to very heavy rain seen

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast today (Monday) at most places, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over South Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and North Kerala while it would be heavy over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm over above) is likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Kerala and adjoining Coastal Karnataka. On Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall is forecast at most places with heavy to very heavy falls over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and heavy falls over South Odisha, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Vidarbha.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into West-Central, North-West and South-West Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts from Monday till the forenoon of Tuesday, and over Gulf of Mannar on Monday and Tuesday.