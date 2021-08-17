Demand and supply woes lift spot rubber

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Spot rubber regained strength on Tuesday. “There was no improvement in arrivals as expected earlier though the government eased the Covid-19 restrictions but there has been a steady rise in domestic demand since then,” an observer told BusinessLine. “Certain companies are willing to give even better rates to quantity sellers now,” he added.
RSS-4 closed firm at ₹178.50 (178) per kg after hitting an intraday high of ₹179 as per traders. The grade firmed up to ₹178 (177.50) and ₹173 (172.50) respectively, according to the Rubber Board and dealers. Meanwhile, ISNR20 extended the gains on sustained demand from major consuming industries.
The most active August delivery was up 0.49 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹181.20 per kg with a volume of 30 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 0.95 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,740 Yuan (₹157,683.23) a tonne with a volume of 47,660 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹142.45 (141.09) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹132.77 (131.10) and Latex to ₹95.17 (94.05) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The forward January 2022 delivery improved 0.27 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥224.6 (₹152.82) per kg with a volume of 118 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:178.50 (178); RSS-5: 176 (176); ISNR20: 165.50 (164.50) and Latex (60% drc): 130 (130).
The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT) of the Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in good agricultural practices for sustainable rubber production on August 24 and 25. The training will be from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. For further details, contact 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941.
