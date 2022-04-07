Deregulate Bt brinjal and GM mustard: Ghanwat 

The government must deregulate Bt brinjal and GM mustard, which have been already approved by The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), the authority to permit genetically modified organisms in the country. The government must also approve herbicide-tolerant varieties of cotton and other crops, demanded Anil Ghanwat, President of Swatantra Bharat Party and a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Farm Laws.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Ghanwat said, “ It seems that many States are reluctant in giving consent for field trials of GM crops. So, I request you and the government to deregulate all GM crops and varieties that have been approved in other developed countries”.

He said the decision will make India self-sufficient in oilseeds and pulses which are being imported. “I request you to permit the adoption of this technology in India and give freedom to farmers to sow the seed they prefer and the technology they wish to adopt,” said Ghanwat.

‘Procure onion’

Meanwhile, Ghanwat has also requested the government to direct government agencies to resume the procurement of onion under the price stabilization scheme as onion production in Maharashtra is going to be high and prices of the bulb crop have already collapsed.

“The procurement price of onion should be above ₹15 per kg, which is the cost of production on onion. Also, procurement must continue till the prices of onion stabilize above the cost of production in arrival mandis” said Ghanwat.