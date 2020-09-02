DFPCL, Samunnati join hands to offer farmers crop-based advisory

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) has announced a tie-up with Samunnati, a specialised agri value chain-enabler that offers customised financial, co-financial and non-financial solutions to stakeholders across the agri value chain.

With this tie-up, DFPCL will offer crop-based advisory to help farmers under FPOs across four States to improve yields, quality and earnings. The tie-up will also facilitate access to farm credit at affordable rates. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the FPOs will be able to access crop-based advisory and agri-inputs through DFPCL along with the customised finance options through Samunnati.

DFPCL’s Crop Nutrition Business President Mahesh Girdhar said in the press statement, “Armed with the required information and scientific knowledge of crop nutrition, DFPCL will guide the FPOs and associated farmers under the Samunnati umbrella for a better yield and with a mission to transform their lives for the better.”

“We have been working with 500 FPOs across 19 States in India with a mission to make markets work for smallholder farmers. We believe this partnership will enable FPOs and their farmer members gain access to timely inputs and capacity building/ advisory services, ultimately creating better incomes and livelihood,” said Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO, Samunnati.