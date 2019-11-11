Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)35.00NC2104.005500550037.50
Hailakandi(ASM)10.002584.001600016000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80-68.97740.408500860012.58
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.0017.65180.404610458513.13
Published on November 11, 2019
