Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Madhugiri(Kar)30.00-60.0022000--
Shillong(Meh)20.00NC649.00180001800012.50
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC44.00280002800016.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.8014.2914.20240002400014.29
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Bhinmal(Raj)5.30-10.608625--
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.60-5.26284.00457045603.86
Published on December 23, 2019
