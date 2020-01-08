Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.60-11.209300-12.73
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.517.00452545205.60
