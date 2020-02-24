Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Mangkolemba(Nag)3.00-6.002500--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50507.00240002800011.63
Payyannur(Ker)0.72-7.6910.642200023500-
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS