Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Niuland(Nag)3.50-7.002600--
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS