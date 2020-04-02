Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Mangalore(Kar)6.00-12.0019000--
Published on April 02, 2020
TOPICS